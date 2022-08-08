The real reason Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split revealed

The couple recently called it quits after nine months of dating.

After nine months of dating, it was confirmed that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had split up.

Davidson is currently in Australia filming a new movie named Wizards! and it appears the long distance was the final straw in their relationship.

It is rumoured that their split was due to their conflicting schedules and the demands faced with being a mother-of-four.

Kim and Pete attended the 2022 Met Gala together. Picture: Getty Images

An insider has now claimed that Kim felt 'totally exhausted' by their relationship, with a source telling Page Six that they 'are just in very different places at the moment'.

Their age gap also played a factor into their split - Kim is 41 and Pete is 28.

"Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice,” the source continues.

“But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids."

“She felt like Pete was the extreme opposite of Kanye and it was good for her then...She initially thought it would be a fun fling, but then it got more serious when they were spending so much time together. Kim wasn't feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet.”

Kardashian and West were previously married for seven years and officially divorced this year.

Meanwhile, the spark between Pete and Kim is reported to have 'fizzled' out and Kim could not keep up with Pete's spontaneous antics.

Kanye West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty Images

“Kim is a really dedicated mother, and her kids will always come first. She wants and needs harmony at home and in her life", the source adds.

Kim and Pete met when she hosted SNL last October, and kissed during a sketch, and had been together ever since.

Kim has four children with ex Kanye West - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.