Kim Kardashian called out for ‘obvious’ Photoshop fail of kids’ clothes

6 July 2022, 10:07

Kim Kardashian has appeared to change the colour of her son Saint’s clothing in her latest Instagram post.

Kim Kardashian has left fans confused following her latest Photoshop fail, which saw the mum-of-four appear to edit the colour of her children’s clothes.

After the reality TV star appeared on The Jimmy Fallon Show, she shared a photo dump with her two sons, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to pick up on the difference between the first photo and the other five snaps.

In the first picture, Saint can be seen wearing a brown New York Yankees baseball cap.

Kourtney Kardashian calls out paparazzi amid Travis Barker hospitalisation

Kim Kardashian has been called out for Photoshopping her son's clothes
Kim Kardashian has been called out for Photoshopping her son's clothes. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian appears to have edited her son's clothes from red to brown
Kim Kardashian appears to have edited her son's clothes from red to brown. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

However, fans were quick to notice that in the other photos, her eldest son’s cap was, in fact, red.

The same was noticed about the slogan on his t-shirt, which had been changed to brown after showing a red slogan in the photos following.

It wasn’t long before the comments section was filled with questions from fans, branding the editing ‘weird’, as one wrote: “Why does she care so much about an Instagram feed? It’s weird behavior.”

Kardashian fans were left confused over the Photoshop fail
Kardashian fans were left confused over the Photoshop fail. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian is no stranger to Photoshop fails
Kim Kardashian is no stranger to Photoshop fails. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Another even critiqued the obvious editing, adding: “It's not even done well, you can see a brown halo above his (Saint) hat."

“Constantly critiquing and Photoshopping herself, her kids, etc,” added a third.

This isn’t the first time Kim has been called out for her Photoshop fails, as she has been pulled up about her editing of pictures in the past from her SKIMS promo, to her recent admission of Photoshopping her niece and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster out of pictures from a trip to Disneyland, and replacing them with images of Khloe’s daughter, True Thompson.

