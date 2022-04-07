Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign accused of photoshopping Tyra Banks' body

Kim Kardashian's shape wear brand has been criticised for "heavily photoshopping" model Tyra Banks' body in their latest campaign photos.

The iconic supermodel took part in the underwear shoot alongside Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, and Kim herself – who was pictured in the middle.

While many fans were excited to see the combination of celebrities photographed for the campaign, many did claim that Kim and Tyra appeared to have been photoshopped.

One fan wrote: “Tyra seems to be a victim of extreme photoshop in this one – where did her body go?”

Another fan wrote: "Appalled to see the amount of photoshop done to Tyra Banks’ body in Kim Kardashian ’s new SKIMS campaign"

A third fan wrote: "These pics are stunning but Tyra looked so gorgeous naturally and this editing is so bizarre and unnecessary?"

The Instagram account Problematic Fame, which posts about awareness of Hollywood beauty standards, said the new SKIMS campaign failed to represent “body positivity and inclusivity”.

in a post, the page owner wrote: “For a brand that prides themselves on body positivity and inclusivity, this is low.In what world does editing Tyra’s body into a clone of Kim endorse any sort of body positivity and inclusivity?"

It continued to read: "Tyra’s body is perfect, this photoshop is horrendous and completely unnecessary, disappointing @skims.”

Posting a shot of Kim and Tyra side-by-side from the SKIMS photoshoot, Problematic Fame added: “Their bodies are nowhere near identical in real life... this is insane to me.”

Tyra recently expressed her excitement working alongside Kim and the other models for the SKIMS campaign,

Taking to Instagram, Banks wrote: “When @KimKardashian called me with the idea to reunite these incredible women and me for @SKIMS, I was intrigued. And here we are!"

The Next Top Model judge added: “I hadn’t modelled lingerie and undergarments since I retired from the runway, but it was like riding a bike. The poses came back fiercer than before! I’m rocking their Fits Everybody collection which is just as comfy as it looks. And yep, Kim... I’m now obsessed.”

Tyra Banks rose to fame when she was just 15 appearing on the covers of magazines like GQ and Sports Illustrated.

The star was a Victoria’s Secret Angel for eight years and by the early 2000s was one of the highest earning models in the world.