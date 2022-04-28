Kim Kardashian explains why she edited Stormi out of her Disneyland photos

The reality TV star admitted that she photoshopped Stormi out of her Disneyland photos, and replaced her face with True Thompsons.

Kim Kardashian has finally admitted to photoshopping Stormi out of a photo at Disneyland. The photos showed the star replacing her face with Khloe's daughter True Thompson.

The 41-year-old reality TV star said she decided to edit Stormi out of the photo after her sister Kylie, 24, said that she was not feeling posting at the time.

Kim Kardashian finally explains why she Photoshopped Stormi out of Disneyland photo. Picture: Instagram/@KimKardashian

In effort to not "mess up" her blue and pink colour scheme on her Instagram feed, Kim used a cute photo of her daughter Chicago, four, at Disneyland and replaced Stormi's face with True's.

After shutting down claims she had photoshopped her belly button in a recent photo, Kim wrote: "Ok guys I do have a photoshop confession while we are safe here in the circle of the truth."

She continued: "Ok so you know I am all about my aesthetic! And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn't it so cute and well planned out?"

Kim Kardashian shares the edited photo which was photoshopped. The photo replaced Stormi's face with True's. Picture: Instagram/@KimKardashian

Kim went on to post the original pictures of Chicago and Stormi, writing: "I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she wasn't really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that."

The KKW Beauty founder continued: "But it wasn't going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly. It wasn't the aesthetic I was going for and I can own up to that."

Kim Kardashian further explains that she didn't want to "mess up" her blue and pink colour scheme on her IG feed grid. Picture: Instagram/@KimKardashian

Kim added: "You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul and I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid. So thank you True for taking one for the team!"

"I didn't think it would be that big of a deal if her own mom questioned if I snuck her to a Disneyland for the first time." the star confessed.

Kim Kardashian revealed that she photoshopped Stormi out of the photo as Kylie did not feel posting at the time. Picture: Instagram/@KimKardashian

The confession comes after Kim clapped back at claims she edited her belly button in a picture she posted earlier this week.

The snap showed the social media sensation posing in her SKIMS lounging bra with high-waisted shorts underneath some baggy sweatpants.