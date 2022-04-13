Khloe Kardashian 'confirms' viral Photoshop theory over daughter True at Disneyland

After the reality TV star claimed this was True's first time at Disneyland, fans quickly pointed the photo of her with Chicago at the theme park in December, which many dubbed as "photoshopped"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Khloé Kardashian was called out on Twitter last night for lying about it being True's first time at Disneyland, after fans reshared pictures of her with Chicago West at the theme park from last year; which many considered to be photoshopped.

Yesterday was True's 4th birthday and to celebrate Khloe took her to Disneyland, where the entire Kardashian family can be seen enjoying the rides on her IG story.

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson at her birthday celebration at Disneyland on IG stories. Picture: Instagram

In the IG story, Khloe can be heard saying "this is True's first time at Disneyland", which puzzled fans as at the end of last year, Kim Kardashian shared two pictures of Chicago and True having fun at the Disney theme park.

Instagram page kardashiansocial quickly called Khloe out, resurfacing claims that True was photoshopped in the original images captioning it:

"Khloe said today is True’s first time at Disneyland… the Disney photoshop conspiracy theory is back🤣🤣 I’m sure they had a good reason for having to cover up Stormi in the photos I just think it’s interesting and funny".

Shortly after, a user on mentioned both Kim and Khloe in a tweet about the truth behind the photos, writing "the people have questions @KimKardashian @khloekardashian 🤔😂".

Khloe quickly responded to the tweet saying "Welllppp I fucked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂 Our show airs in a few days 🤣".

Fans and followers of The Kardashians star replied to her admitting her she lied, critiquing Khloe for photoshopping a toddler.

Welllppp I fucked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂 Our show airs in a few days 🤣 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 13, 2022

One person wrote: "This is weird asf… why are you photoshopping TODDLERS?!".

Another one commented: "Quit with the photoshop & be comfortable with who you are! Set a good example for True. This pic is so clearly altered it's sad. You're beautiful, quit putting on a front".

A third person said: "Khloe needs to cool it with photoshopping True. Like when your body dysphoria is so bad you photoshop your baby you need to seek help".

Last week, the Good American designer was slammed for putting makeup on True, with many pointing out that she's growing up too fast. Sharing a close-up of True wearing red lipstick and blue eyeshadow whilst blowing kisses at the camera, Khloe was criticised for parenting skills.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian attend the Klutch Sports Group "More Than A Game" Dinner Presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

The Kardashians are currently doing a promo tour before their new reality TV show The Kardashians on HULU drops on Friday. On the show, fans can expect to see Khloe go through it was her basketball beau Tristan Thompson, who is the father of True.