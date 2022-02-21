Kanye West says daughter Chicago, 4, is ‘too grown looking’ in new filtered photos

The rapper has spoken out, claiming his four-year-old daughter, Chicago, looks "too grown" in new photos shared by Khloe Kardashian.

The Good American founder, 37, shared a photo of herself and her niece Chicago as she gave fans an update on how their "girls day" was going.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their second daughter Chicago, 4, on 15 January 2018. Picture: Getty

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted several selfies with Chicago, four, and her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, as they were stapped into their car seats.

Khloe was also pictured wearing a seatbelt, while leaning closer towards Chicago for their photo.

Khloe Kardashian shared a selfie of herself with her niece Chicago on their "girls day". Picture: Instagram

In one of the snaps, Chicago gave the camera a heavy pout as she posed for the picture. In another shot, Khloe blew a kiss at the camera as Chicago smiled while lifting her arms up.

Kanye's daughter seemed to have eye shadow and thick eyelashes on in both snaps.

The rapper then shared both photos of his daughter on his own Instagram. Kanye, 44, captioned the post: "These pics are too grown looking for my little girl."

Fans immediately took to Reddit to give their thoughts on Kanye's post. While many slammed Khloe for using a filter on Chicago, some claimed Kanye should not have handled the situation on Instagram.

Kanye West reposts Khloe's photos of Chicago, claiming his 4-year-old daughter looks "too grown looking". Picture: Instagram

One critic said: "Then ask your kid’s aunt to take it down… not post it on your Instagram so that millions more people can see it Kanye. Shaking my head."

A second critic wrote: "1- i hate the term grown to refer to young girls. 2- Khloe is a weirdo for putting a makeup filter on a 4 yo, i know her self esteem is in the Mariana trench but why not just edit her side and leave Chi's face alone? What a way to continue the circle of never being pretty enough"

A fan, who agreed with Ye, wrote: "Yeah .. Kanye ain't wrong here. These pics bother me. A little girl should not be subject to filter use or make-up. Let the damn kid be a kid and enjoy their childhood without starting to chip away at their confidence."

"As a parent, he has the right to be concerned but if that was the case then he should have texted Khloe privately instead of posting it on the internet" while another agreed, writing: "why can't he call up khloe and discuss this with her? no one on the internet can help you with your parenting problems. like hello.".

In addition to Chicago, Kanye and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41, share three other kids: daughter North, eight; and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, two.

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from the rap star back in February 2021.

On Saturday (Feb 18) reports emerged claiming Kanye West filed court documents opposing Kim Kardashian's request to be declared legally single.