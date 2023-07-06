Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on Kanye West's antisemitic comments as she spoke about him to sister Khloe.

In the latest episode of Disney+'s The Kardashians, Kim spoke to Khloe about Kanye West's very public anti-Semitic rants across social media.

When Khloe asked her sister how she was doing, Kim broke down into tears and admitted she was "not OK."

Kim candidly spoke about Kanye. Picture: Alamy

"I’m just having such a hard day today," Kim said whilst wiping tears from her eyes, and revealed she hasn't changed clothes in days due to the overwhelming sadness.

"It sucks, you know? When someone doesn’t see how different they are," the 42-year-old added in a confessional.

Kim continued: "It’s really confusing for me, it’s so different than the person that I married."

Kim shares four children with Kanye West. Picture: Instagram

Kim and Kanye were married from 2014 to 2021 when their divorce was finalised, and have four children together - North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

The reality star then admitted that she'll "do anything to get that person back" and "feels bad" for West following the public backlash.

"I don’t even think he feels bad for himself," Kim told Khloé, 39. "Because I don’t even know if he knows how."

Kanye West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty Images

Kim then revealed that due to their strained relationship, she had not reached out to Kanye, due to the fear that he would "go off on [her]."

"The whole situation is sad and I don’t know how to emotionally manage it," Kim explained in the confessional. "I’m conflicted because I don’t ever want to jump in and be a part of a downfall for the father of my kids."

Kim finished with: "None of us share these anti-Semitic views," she said. "We think it’s gravely irresponsible. We’re all very aware of the following Kanye has and how his words can be used to rile people up."