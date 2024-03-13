Kim Kardashian pictured hanging out with Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori

13 March 2024, 16:40

Kim Kardashian has shocked fans after being spotted being with Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori.

Kim Kardashian has been pictured with ex husband Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori for the first time.

The meeting occurred at the listening party for Kanye's new album Vultures 2, where Kim and Kanye's eldest daughter North announced her debut album 'The Elementary School Dropout'.

An Instagram user shared a video of the pair hanging out together, and fans were quick to have their say about the meeting.

Kim and Bianca were pictured with Kim's kids Saint and Chicago as they listened on at Kanye's listening party in Arizona.

Kardashian even filmed some of the show on their phone, and appeared in good spirits as her and Bianca watched on.

Despite the pair not seeming to interact with each other, this is the first time that the pair have been papped together.

Censori married West in December 2022, the same year that Kanye and Kim's divorce was finalised.

Since then, Kanye and Bianca have made headlines due to her controversial outfits, which has caused backlash from many.

"Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids," a source had previously told DailyMail.com. "She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that."

