Kim Kardashian SLAMS fan theory she faked a crying scene with 'CGI tears'

13 July 2023, 10:58

Kourtney and Kim fight over D&G deal

Kim has debunked the viral theory that she faked a crying scene on this week's episode of The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian has hit back at fans who believed she faked a crying scene, and used CGI to produce tears on a previous episode of The Kardashians.

The 43-year-old was having lunch with sister Khloe and Scott Disick, where they brought up rumours which have been said about them - one of which is the artificial tears.

The trio were sipping on margaritas when Kim slammed the rumours that production used CGI to fake tears shedding during a previous episode.

Kim Kardashian 'freaks out' over mysterious shadow in mirror selfie

Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian discussed rumours about them.
After Scott asked if they had heard any crazy rumours about themselves to which he chimed in: "They’re saying that there are CGI putting tears in Kim’s face."

Kim and Khloe both laughed as Khloe admitted: "I thought it was funny because when I saw that viral video, you’re touching here and here but your tear was like right perfectly centred or something like you just missed it."

Kim then questioned "Who would CGI a tear?" as both Khloe and Scott added, "Obviously, nobody," as Khloe suggested "It’s some f***ing loser that has all this time on their hands."

Kim Kardashian says ‘hater’ sister Kourtney 'doesn’t have any friends’

A rumour they debunked included one where Kim allegedly used CGI to fake a crying scene.
Khloe added in a confessional: "The fact that anyone thinks we’re adding CGI tears somewhere… like, no one is CGIing nothing."

In Kim's confessional, she said that it was "definitely not a CGI tear. Isn't that expensive?"

Other rumours debunked included Kim reportedly wearing Khloe's false nails, a witch theory and a theory that Khloe has fake fingers.

