Kim Kardashian SLAMS fan theory she faked a crying scene with 'CGI tears'

Kourtney and Kim fight over D&G deal

Kim has debunked the viral theory that she faked a crying scene on this week's episode of The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian has hit back at fans who believed she faked a crying scene, and used CGI to produce tears on a previous episode of The Kardashians.

The 43-year-old was having lunch with sister Khloe and Scott Disick, where they brought up rumours which have been said about them - one of which is the artificial tears.

The trio were sipping on margaritas when Kim slammed the rumours that production used CGI to fake tears shedding during a previous episode.

Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian discussed rumours about them. Picture: Alamy

After Scott asked if they had heard any crazy rumours about themselves to which he chimed in: "They’re saying that there are CGI putting tears in Kim’s face."

Kim and Khloe both laughed as Khloe admitted: "I thought it was funny because when I saw that viral video, you’re touching here and here but your tear was like right perfectly centred or something like you just missed it."

Kim then questioned "Who would CGI a tear?" as both Khloe and Scott added, "Obviously, nobody," as Khloe suggested "It’s some f***ing loser that has all this time on their hands."

A rumour they debunked included one where Kim allegedly used CGI to fake a crying scene. Picture: Alamy

Khloe added in a confessional: "The fact that anyone thinks we’re adding CGI tears somewhere… like, no one is CGIing nothing."

In Kim's confessional, she said that it was "definitely not a CGI tear. Isn't that expensive?"

Other rumours debunked included Kim reportedly wearing Khloe's false nails, a witch theory and a theory that Khloe has fake fingers.