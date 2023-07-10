Kim Kardashian 'freaks out' over mysterious shadow in mirror selfie
10 July 2023, 13:57
Kourtney and Kim fight over D&G deal
The reality star was spooked after discovering a mysterious shadow in the background of her photo.
Kim Kardashian got a fright after spotting a mysterious shadow in the background of her mirror selfie, that appeared to look like a woman.
The 42-year-old shared a stunning mirror selfie where wore minimal makeup and scraped her hair into a high bun.
Talk turned to the mysterious shadow in the background of the picture, after Kim wrote in the caption about how it scared her.
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments
"Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window," Kim wrote in the caption of the picture.
Kim was home alone at the time, so naturally some of her followers were concerned, but others filled the comment section with jokes.
"This is a case for the FBI," one fan joked as another was horrified, saying "WHATTTTTTTT."
Kim Kardashian says ‘hater’ sister Kourtney 'doesn’t have any friends’
"Could you imagine being a ghost and finding out you’re on KIM KARDASHIANS INSTAGRAM," one fan joked.
Although a lot of fans did remind Kim that the mysterious figure was most likely her own shadow.
Kim's natural beauty was on display as she appeared to look makeup free for the snap.
WATCH: Jorja Smith Reveals What She Finds Attractive In A Partner
Jorja Smith Reveals What She Finds Attractive In A Partner 💌 | Capital XTRA