North West’s debut album ‘Elementary School Dropout’: Everything we know so far
11 March 2024, 12:34 | Updated: 11 March 2024, 15:02
North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has revealed she is releasing her first album following a string of song leaks.
10-year-old North West has announced she will be releasing her debut album - titled 'Elementary School Dropout' live on stage at father Kanye West's concert.
The daughter of the rapper and Kim Kardashian has experimented with music for a few years and is no stranger to the stage thanks to her countless appearances with her dad.
So, when is 'Elementary School Dropout' by North West being released and what have parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West said about it? Here's all we know.
When is 'Elementary School Dropout' by North West being released?
North West made the announcement about her debut album on stage in Arizona on Sunday 10 March for father Kanye's Vultures 2 listening party.
"Hi, it's Northie, and I've been working on an album. And it's called "Elementary School Drop Out," she told the crowd.
Kanye, who had his hands on her shoulders, helped her off stage after she announced the news.
'Elementary School Dropout' appears to be a tribute to Kanye's debut album 'The College Dropout', which was released in 2004.
There has been no release date so far, however fans have speculated it will be dropping this year, as it marks 20 years since Kanye's debut.
North West went viral last year for her line on Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign's joint collaboration where she rapped: "It's your bestie. Miss, Miss Westy!"
Kim Kardashian is yet to comment on North's album announcement.