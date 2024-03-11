North West’s debut album ‘Elementary School Dropout’: Everything we know so far

By Anna Suffolk

North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has revealed she is releasing her first album following a string of song leaks.

10-year-old North West has announced she will be releasing her debut album - titled 'Elementary School Dropout' live on stage at father Kanye West's concert.

The daughter of the rapper and Kim Kardashian has experimented with music for a few years and is no stranger to the stage thanks to her countless appearances with her dad.

So, when is 'Elementary School Dropout' by North West being released and what have parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West said about it? Here's all we know.

Kanye and daughter North (pictured in 2020) often appear on stage together. Picture: Getty