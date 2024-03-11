North West’s debut album ‘Elementary School Dropout’: Everything we know so far

11 March 2024, 12:34 | Updated: 11 March 2024, 15:02

North West’s debut album ‘Elementary School Dropout’: Everything we know so far
North West’s debut album ‘Elementary School Dropout’: Everything we know so far. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has revealed she is releasing her first album following a string of song leaks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

10-year-old North West has announced she will be releasing her debut album - titled 'Elementary School Dropout' live on stage at father Kanye West's concert.

The daughter of the rapper and Kim Kardashian has experimented with music for a few years and is no stranger to the stage thanks to her countless appearances with her dad.

So, when is 'Elementary School Dropout' by North West being released and what have parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West said about it? Here's all we know.

Kanye and daughter North (pictured in 2020) often appear on stage together.
Kanye and daughter North (pictured in 2020) often appear on stage together. Picture: Getty

  1. When is 'Elementary School Dropout' by North West being released?

    North West made the announcement about her debut album on stage in Arizona on Sunday 10 March for father Kanye's Vultures 2 listening party.

    "Hi, it's Northie, and I've been working on an album. And it's called "Elementary School Drop Out," she told the crowd.

    Kanye, who had his hands on her shoulders, helped her off stage after she announced the news.

    'Elementary School Dropout' appears to be a tribute to Kanye's debut album 'The College Dropout', which was released in 2004.

    There has been no release date so far, however fans have speculated it will be dropping this year, as it marks 20 years since Kanye's debut.

    North West went viral last year for her line on Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign's joint collaboration where she rapped: "It's your bestie. Miss, Miss Westy!"

    Kim Kardashian is yet to comment on North's album announcement.

    North West pictured with mum Kim Kardashian.
    North West pictured with mum Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

‘Pregnant’ Ashanti’s mother speaks out about Nelly baby rumours for the first time

‘Pregnant’ Ashanti’s mother speaks out about Nelly baby rumours for the first time

Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Here’s how much Anthony Joshua made during his Francis Ngannou fight

Here’s how much Anthony Joshua made during his Francis Ngannou fight

Who is Drake dating right now? Does he have a girlfriend and who are his ex-girlfriends?

Drake's complete dating history: from Rihanna to Sophie Brussaux

Drake

Trending

Drake, 37, spotted on 'date' with Latto's younger sister Brooklyn Nikole, 21

Drake, 37, spotted on 'date' with Latto's younger sister Brooklyn Nikole, 21

Celebrity Big Brother: Who is nominated for eviction & how to vote

Celebrity Big Brother: Who is nominated for eviction & how to vote

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick, 14, shows off £5K watch in rare appearance

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick, 14, shows off £5K watch in rare appearance

Celebrating International Women's Day on Capital XTRA: Behind The Microphone

Celebrating International Women's Day on Capital XTRA: Behind The Microphone

Tyla Debut Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Tyla Debut Album 'TYLA': Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working