Ice Spice responds to 9-year-old North West's viral drawing of her

Ice Spice has responded after Kim Kardashian's daughter drew a portrait of her.

Rapper Ice Spice and North West have shared a sweet interaction on social media over her portrait of the rapper which she posted to TikTok.

Yesterday, February 13th, the 'Munch' rapper gushed about the 9-year-old's talent as she praised North's artistic abilities.

Kim Kardashian's daughter posted a TikTok of her drawing Ice Spice with a pencil and shared the finished result, where the rapper responded to the art.

The rapper was drawn by Kim K's daughter. Picture: Getty

In an interview with TMZ, the 23-year-old rapper praised North's skills, and called the drawing "so cute", and added "Thank you, North."

The 'Bikini Bottom' rapper also called North "so talented" from the drawing posted to her shared TikTok with mum Kim.

Many other fans gushed over her talent too, and said "Wow north is so talented in many aspects."

North drew Ice Spice in a TikTok video. Picture: TikTok

"Omg for her age this is AMAZING," someone wrote on Twitter.

Another comment read, "Gemini baby!!! We lit, we are good at so many things!"

In other news, Ice Spice has hinted that new music is on the way, after releasing her remixed verse of 'Boys a Liar' with British artist Pinkpantheress.