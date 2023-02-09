Ice Spice's high school photo goes viral after 'unrecognisable' transformation

9 February 2023, 13:17

The New York based rapper's high school yearbook's picture has resurfaced, and fans are shocked at how different she looks.

Rapper Ice Spice's high school yearbook picture has gone viral online and fans have reacted to how different she looks compared to now.

Known for her famed ginger hair, the 23-year-old rapper's picture from five years ago sees her with straight black hair.

Ice Spice, who's real name is Isis Gaston, shocked fans with her transformation into a new girl on the hip hop scene.

Ice Spice responds after her alleged 'sex tape' leaks on Twitter

Ice Spice is a rapper known for 'Munch'.
Ice Spice is a rapper known for 'Munch'. Picture: Getty

The 'Bikini Bottom' artist is set to have one hell of a year, and the yearbook picture featuring a large smile and long black hair looked miles away from her famed aesthetic.

She attended a Catholic school in New York and enrolled at University where she met a music producer.

However, the 23-year-old dropped out after her her music career started to take off, and fans have reacted to the picture.

Ice Spice dating history: From Drake to Caleb McLaughlin

"I could never be a celebrity because if i had people looking at my old school photos i’d be MAD AS HELL," one Twitter user wrote.

Another said, "damn she mad pretty", whilst another wrote "her real name is so cool" as her government name was also unveiled in the picture.

Ice Spice is yet to comment on the resurfaced picture of herself at high school.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Drake's waxwork figure has been revealed in London and fans have the same response

Drake's waxwork figure has been revealed in London and fans have the same response

Drake

Inside Kylie Jenner's Mega Mansions: Location, Price, Interiors & More

Inside Kylie Jenner's Mega Mansions: Location, Price, Interiors & More

Kylie Jenner

Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury Fight: Venue, Tickets & More

Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury Fight: Venue, Tickets & More

Nicki Minaj fans react as she's named the greatest female rapper of all time

Nicki Minaj fans react as she's named the greatest female rapper of all time

Nicki Minaj

Trending

Michael Jackson's estate are reportedly selling his music catalog for $900 million

Michael Jackson's estate are reportedly selling his music catalog for $900 million

Kylie Jenner shares adorable video of son Aire and everyone is saying the same thing

Kylie Jenner shares adorable video of son Aire and everyone is saying the same thing

Kylie Jenner

Leonardo DiCaprio 'responds' to claims he's dating model Eden Polani, 19

Leonardo DiCaprio 'responds' to claims he's dating model Eden Polani, 19

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: setlist, rumours, date & more

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: Setlist, Merch, Date, Rumours & More

Rihanna

Rihanna rumoured upcoming tour

Rihanna Tour 2023: rumours, dates, venues, tickets & more

Rihanna

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
Homegrown Heat
90's Hip-Hop Classics
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection