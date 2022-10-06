Ice Spice responds after her alleged 'sex tape' leaks on Twitter

Ice Spice has responded after her 'sex tape' was allegedly leaked on Twitter.

Ice Spice has hit out at claims that she was in a sex tape that was leaked all over the internet.

On Tuesday Oct 4, the 'Munch' rapper addressed rumours that she was involved in a sex tape that was reportedly leaked on Twitter.

However, she has now fiercely denied these claims that she is in a NSFW video in a new tweet and rubbished the claims.

The Bronx rapper said: "U guys want them fake a** leaks to be me so bad just so u can go beat your lil dirty meat to it."

Speculation has been rife for the last few weeks over this alleged video, whether Ice Spice is the girl in the video.

The NSFW reportedly features a girl with curly hair and a man, which some internet users speculated to be rapper Drake, who had previously shown love to Ice Spice.

Ice Spice has been spotted partying with Drake in Toronto, where videos of the pair closely together have been causing fans to take notice of the New York rapper.

Despite their apparent closeness, Drake has now unfollowed the 'Munch' rapper on Instagram.

Drake had co-signed her song on Insta last month, which gave lots of kudos to her career, however, now it seems that Drizzy is no longer close with the rapper.

However, these sex tape rumours have been shut down by Ice Spice directly, and she is busy making a name for herself in the rap scene.

The 22-year-old rose to fame after posting a TikTok video to the 'Buss It' challenge in 2021, which went viral.

Before launching her music career in the past couple years, she planned to train as a beautician.