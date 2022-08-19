Lori Harvey goes viral after rumours of 'alleged sex tape' emerge

Lori Harvey has gone viral after rumours of an alleged sex tape emerged on social media.

Lori Harvey has gone viral after rumours came about of an alleged sex tape circulated on social media.

Her name was reportedly trending on Twitter next to the words 'tape', suggesting that the model and skincare founder allegedly has a sex tape.

On Thursday 18 August, her name was circulating on social media as people speculated that there is a video of Harvey getting intimate.

Lori Harvey dating history: from Future to Michael B. Jordan

A sex tape featuring Lori Harvey has allegedly been leaked. Picture: Instagram

Many fans aren't convinced with the rumours due to a lack of evidence of the video. However, lots are speculating that a video does exist and have even claimed to have seen it.

Harvey is a 25-year-old model and businesswoman, who has previously dated actor Michael B. Jordan and rapper Future.

She recently split with her actor beau, citing that 'Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term,' according to PEOPLE.

Lori Harvey reveals her biggest dating red flag following Michael B. Jordan split

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey pictured before their split. Picture: Getty Images

Fans have joked on Twitter and vented their frustrations over not being able to find the alleged video.

One fan wrote: "can someone send me the link? Asking for a friend."

Others were more respectful of the alleged circulation of the sex tape, saying that "Y’all are really hoping that a tape of Lori Harvey is leaked without her consent so y’all can Jack off. What tf is wrong with you losers!"

Lori Harvey slammed for 'throwing shade' at Michael B. Jordan following split

Lori Harvey is a 25-year-old model. Picture: Instagram

Some fans even theorised that Lori's ex relationships were behind the reported leak of the video.

"It's probs Future who leaked it", one said about the release of the reported tape.

Lori Harvey is yet to comment on the rumours of the alleged sex tape, and is likely that she will not.