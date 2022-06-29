Lori Harvey slammed for 'throwing shade' at Michael B. Jordan following split

29 June 2022, 15:25

The model has recently split from actor Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey has recently sparked attention after she threw shade to ex-boyfriend Michael B. Jordan in a now-deleted Instagram story.

The 25-year old model shared on her Instagram story a picture of a car's modified licence plate which read "DUMPHIM".

Steve Harvey responds to daughter Lori Harvey's split with Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey pictured before their split
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey pictured before their split. Picture: Getty Images

She did not caption the story and has since deleted all traces of it from her social media.

The step-daughter of television host Steve Harvey recently split with actor boyfriend Michael B. Jordan.

Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

The image Lori Harvey posted then deleted on her story
The image Lori Harvey posted then deleted on her story. Picture: Instagram @loriharvey

PEOPLE reported that the couple had split early June 2022 and the pair seemed to confirm it by removing all traces of each other from their Instagram's.

A source close to the ex-couple told the publication that they were 'completely heartbroken' about their break up and they 'still love' each other.

Lori Harvey dating history: from Future to Michael B. Jordan

The couple dated for over a year and split earlier in June
The couple dated for over a year and split earlier in June. Picture: Instagram

Although the post did not directly mention the Black Panther actor, the timing and swift removal of the story suggests that it is about her ex-beau.

Twitter users were quick to slam Harvey for her post, with one stating that she is 'lame' and another said that she was 'weird' and 'petty'.

Steve Harvey responded to the split by confirming that he is "Team Lori 1000 per cent”

“Things happen, it’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship.” Steve added.

Lori Harvey's adoptive father is presenter Steve Harvey
Lori Harvey's adoptive father is presenter Steve Harvey. Picture: Getty Images

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan first sparked romance rumours in late 2020 before making their relationship Instagram official in January 2021.

Since then, the two made headlines as an “it couple” – posting pictures from their vacation getaways and making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Khloe Kardashian publicly thanks her plastic surgeon for her 'perfect' nose job

Khloé Kardashian publicly thanks her plastic surgeon for her 'perfect' nose job
Chris Brown shares first video with baby daughter Lovely Symphani

Chris Brown shares first video with baby daughter Lovely Symphani

Chris Brown

Travis Barker hospitalised with a 'mysterious medical issue'

Travis Barker hospitalised with a 'mysterious medical issue'

Chris Brown kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?

Chris Brown kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?

Chris Brown

Trending

Tommy Fury denied entry to US ahead of fight with Jake Paul

Tommy Fury DENIED entry to the USA ahead of fight with Jake Paul
Machine Gun Kelly recalls almost attempting suicide on the phone to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly recalls almost attempting suicide on the phone to Megan Fox
Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker reacts to her racy sunbathing photo

Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker 'likes' her nude sunbathing photo amid split rumours
Did Michael Cera date Kim Kardashian?

Did Michael Cera date Kim Kardashian? The viral relationship joke explained
Cardi B new album 2020

Cardi B's new album: release date, tracklist, songs, features & more

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music