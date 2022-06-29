Lori Harvey slammed for 'throwing shade' at Michael B. Jordan following split

The model has recently split from actor Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey has recently sparked attention after she threw shade to ex-boyfriend Michael B. Jordan in a now-deleted Instagram story.

The 25-year old model shared on her Instagram story a picture of a car's modified licence plate which read "DUMPHIM".

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey pictured before their split. Picture: Getty Images

She did not caption the story and has since deleted all traces of it from her social media.

The step-daughter of television host Steve Harvey recently split with actor boyfriend Michael B. Jordan.

The image Lori Harvey posted then deleted on her story. Picture: Instagram @loriharvey

PEOPLE reported that the couple had split early June 2022 and the pair seemed to confirm it by removing all traces of each other from their Instagram's.

A source close to the ex-couple told the publication that they were 'completely heartbroken' about their break up and they 'still love' each other.

The couple dated for over a year and split earlier in June. Picture: Instagram

Although the post did not directly mention the Black Panther actor, the timing and swift removal of the story suggests that it is about her ex-beau.

Twitter users were quick to slam Harvey for her post, with one stating that she is 'lame' and another said that she was 'weird' and 'petty'.

Steve Harvey responded to the split by confirming that he is "Team Lori 1000 per cent”

“Things happen, it’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship.” Steve added.

Lori Harvey's adoptive father is presenter Steve Harvey. Picture: Getty Images

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan first sparked romance rumours in late 2020 before making their relationship Instagram official in January 2021.

Since then, the two made headlines as an “it couple” – posting pictures from their vacation getaways and making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

