Michael B. Jordan fans debate whether he is 'this generation's Denzel Washington'

17 August 2021, 16:15 | Updated: 17 August 2021, 16:43

Michael B Jordan fans debate over whether he is the 'next Denzel Washington', after Michael addresses the claims.

Michael B Jordan recently addressed claims that he is the 'Denzel Washington of this generation'. The comparisons came after Michael was cast in Denzel's upcoming film 'A journal For Jordan'.

Michael B. Jordan's 'A Journal For Jordan' film: release date, cast, trailer & more

Fans have debated the claims, discussing whether Michael can match up to the acting legend.

The discussion began when one fan tweeted:"I’m having a debate, would y’all agree that Michael B Jordan is the next Denzel of our generation?" causing back and forth.

One fan took to Jordan's defence against those who disagreed saying: "The ppl talking about Michael B Jordan’s not a good actor are trying it."

Continuing: "When Denzel gives you the co-sign by putting you in his movie you’re a good actor.".

One tweeter said: "He’s handsome. Let’s just stick to that".

Whilst fan declared that Daniel Kaluuya was Denzel's comparison.

However, one tweeter said the late Chadwick Boseman would have followed in Washington's footsteps "if he had more time".

Michael was asked how he feels when people claim he is "The next Denzel" to which he responded "that's my mentor... it's all love".

What are your thoughts on the claims? Let us know @capitalxtra.

