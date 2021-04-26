Daniel Kaluuya shocks his mother with embarrassing sex joke during Oscars speech

26 April 2021, 16:05

The British actor won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

Daniel Kaluuya gave moving speech after winning the award for Best Supporting Actor at this year's Academy Awards - before leaving his mother mortified by cracking a joke at the end.

The 32-year-old British actor, who won for his role in Shaka King's Judas and the Black Messiah, made the quip after taking to the stage at Union Station in Los Angeles to accept his award.

The British actor won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah. Picture: Getty

"We gotta celebrate, we gotta celebrate life," he said, with his mother Damalie Namusoke and older sister watching the ceremony from the UK.

"We're breathing, we're walking. It's incredible. Like, my mum, my dad, they had sex. It's amazing! I'm here. I'm so happy to be alive and I'm gonna celebrate that tonight," he joked as the audience erupted into laughter.

Meanwhile, Daniel's family members looked on in shock, with his mother looking very confused before appearing to say "What is he talking about?", while his sister buried her head in her hands.

The clip soon became a viral moment online with hoards of fans and celebrities alike making memes about the hilarious response.

It was a night for the history books last night as Kaluuya became the first non-white Briton to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Elsewhere, Chloé Zhao became the first woman of colour to win the Best Director award at the Oscars for film drama Nomadland, while Sir Anthony Hopkins, 83, also became the oldest winner of Best Actor.

