Oscars 2021: Naya Rivera left out of memoriam segment

26 April 2021, 12:31

Late actress Naya Rivera is amongst other celebrities who were left out of the remembrance memoriam segment at the Oscars 2021.

Naya Rivera, Jessica Walter, Adam Schlesinger and Tommy 'Tiny' Lister were among the notable names omitted from the In Memoriam segment at the Academy Awards on Sunday (Apr 25).

Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey reveals heartbreaking reason behind her sister moving in

Many fans on social media were disappointed with the speedy memoriam, which featured a fast-paced montage of names of celebrities who had died in the year since last year's ceremony.

Naya Rivera passed away in July by accidentally drowning while out on a boat ride with her son.
Naya Rivera passed away in July by accidentally drowning while out on a boat ride with her son. Picture: Getty

Naya Rivera, best known for her role on Glee, had appeared in films including the comedy 'Mad Families' (2017) and 'At the Devil's Door' (2014).

Rivera died last year July due to an accidental drowning while she was on boat ride with her son Josey, in Lake Piru, California.

Rivera's non-admission to the memoriam struck a nerve with fans, especially after she was left out of the Grammys tribute earlier this year.

One fan wrote: 'Since the academy, along with the grammys, decided yet again not to include naya rivera in the tribute section of their 3 hour long show, we again have to do it for them. you’re with us forever and your talent / legacy will span beyond generations. i love you.'

Jessica Walter, who died last month at 80, was best known for her role on the show 'Arrested Development'.
Jessica Walter, who died last month at 80, was best known for her role on the show 'Arrested Development'. Picture: Getty

Another fan added "Naya Rivera was left out of the In Memoriam by the @TheAcademy now too. Naya deserves better, and we will remember her forever" on Twitter.

Jessica Walter died last month at 80. She was best known for her role on the show 'Arrested Development' and was featured in films including the 'The Mimic' (2020), 'Bending the Rules' (2012), 'Slums of Beverly Hills' (1998) and 'Play Misty for Me' (1971).

Adam Schlesinger was an Emmy-Award winning American songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer.
Adam Schlesinger was an Emmy-Award winning American songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer. Picture: Getty

Also left out was Fountains of Wayne singer Adam Schlesinger, who had been nominated for Best Original Song for That Thing You Do! in 1997. Schlesinger died at 52 in April of 2020 from coronavirus complications.

Tommy 'Tiny' Lister died from natural causes last December. He was best known for his role as Deebo in 'Friday'.
Tommy 'Tiny' Lister died from natural causes last December. He was best known for his role as Deebo in 'Friday'. Picture: Getty

Tommy "Tiny" Debo Lister was an American character actor known for his role as the neighbourhood bully Deebo in the film 'Friday' (1995). He also became an occasional professional boxer. Lister died at age 62 due to natural causes last year December.

See fans reactions to Rivera, Walter, Schlesinger, Lister and more being left out of the memoriam at the Oscars 2021.

