Michael B. Jordan's 'A Journal For Jordan' film: Release date, cast, trailer & more
13 August 2021, 16:59
The 'Black Panther' actor plays a soldier in the Denzel Washington directed film. Here's everything you need to know about the film...
Michael B. Jordan has been revealed as a main character in 'A Journal for Jordan' – a romantic drama movie directed by Denzel Washington.
The film is based on the memoir “A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor” by journalist Dana Canedy.
The film "A Journal for Jordan” is written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Virgil Williams, who adapted the 2017 historical drama “Mudbound” from the novel of the same title.
Here's what we know about the upcoming film.
-
When is the film coming out?
According to Sony, the film will be released from Columbia Pictures and Creative Wealth Media film on December 10, in New York and Los Angeles.
It will be released with a wide break set in time of the Christmas weekend starting December 22.
-
Who will be starring in the film?
The romantic drama will star Michael B. Jordan and newcomer Chanté Adams.
The film is based on a true story. The movie follows Sgt. Charles Monroe King (MB. Jordan), who is a soldier deployed to Iraq. He keeps a journal of love and advice for his little baby son.
However, the tough trauma and horrors of war becomes a lot for the soldier to deal with. Back at home, the soldier has a lady, who is a senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Adams).
She revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his devotion to their family together.
Jalon Christian also stars in the film.
Washington and Jordan produce the film alongside Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch.
Molly Allen, David Bloomfield, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth and Richard McConnell are all executive producers for the film.
-
What is the trailer?