Michael B. Jordan's 'A Journal For Jordan' film: Release date, cast, trailer & more

The 'Black Panther' actor plays a soldier in the Denzel Washington directed film. Here's everything you need to know about the film...

Michael B. Jordan has been revealed as a main character in 'A Journal for Jordan' – a romantic drama movie directed by Denzel Washington.

The film is based on the memoir “A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor” by journalist Dana Canedy.

Michael B. Jordan stars as Sgt. Charles Monroe King – a soldier. Picture: Getty

The film "A Journal for Jordan” is written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Virgil Williams, who adapted the 2017 historical drama “Mudbound” from the novel of the same title.

Here's what we know about the upcoming film.