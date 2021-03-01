Golden Globes 2021: Chadwick Boseman’s wife accepts his award in emotional speech

Chadwick Boseman’s wife accepts his Golden Globes award win in tearful speech. Picture: Getty

Widow Taylor Simone Leward broke down in tears while accepting her late husband's award on his behalf.

Chadwick Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, gave an an emotional speech after accepting her late husband’s Golden Globe award win on his behalf.

The actor won an award for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, six months after he tragically passed away from cancer in August 2020.

The win was Boseman's first Golden Globe award - for his role in a film where he played a trumpet player named 'Levee'.

A photo of Chadwick was brought up on the big screen, then the screen changed to a video of Taylor sitting in her living room at home.

The star’s widow, 29, was dressed in a sequinned gold gown matched with a cape, looking as gorgeous as ever.

During the award acceptance speech, Leward said of Chadwick: “He would thank God. He would thank his parents."

"He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices,” as she tried to hold back her tears.

Chadwick Boseman is most known for his role in 'Black Panther', as he played the character T'challa. Picture: Getty

As she began to sob, Leward continued: “He would say something beautiful, something inspiring…"

She added: “Something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells us you can"

"That tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.”

The 43-year-old actor proposed to Taylor in October 2019, after being together for four years.

Boseman kept their relationship private, but it was revealed Taylor was his wife during the statement from his family, announcing his death.

Chadwick Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward gets tearful during speech. Picture: Getty

“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," the statement read.

In August, Boseman's family confirmed his death while revealing he had first been diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016 - two years before the release of his Marvel blockbuster 'Black Panther'.