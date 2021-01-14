Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

Everything you need to know about Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's dating timeline.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan publicly confirmed their relationship at the beginning of 2021, after months of dating speculation.

The 24-year-old stepdaughter of Steve Harvey and the Black Panther actor, 33, put on a cosy display in January after reportedly spending Thanksgiving together.

Lori, who has previously dated Future, Diddy, Trey Songz and Memphis Depay, also spent her 24th birthday with the Hollywood hunk.

Here's a comprehensive timeline of their relationship so far.