Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more
14 January 2021, 11:09 | Updated: 14 January 2021, 11:10
Everything you need to know about Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's dating timeline.
Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan publicly confirmed their relationship at the beginning of 2021, after months of dating speculation.
The 24-year-old stepdaughter of Steve Harvey and the Black Panther actor, 33, put on a cosy display in January after reportedly spending Thanksgiving together.
Lori Harvey dating history: from Future to Michael B. Jordan
Lori, who has previously dated Future, Diddy, Trey Songz and Memphis Depay, also spent her 24th birthday with the Hollywood hunk.
Here's a comprehensive timeline of their relationship so far.
-
January 2021 - Lori's 24th birthday
When Lori turned 24 on 13th January 2021, Michael shouted out his girl on Instagram with a photo of the pair bundled up in winter coats.
"10:10 HBD," he wrote, alongside a turtle emoji. 'Turtle', it turns out, is Jordan's nickname for Lori.
Jordan also shared a video of the pair play-fighting in the snow, which starts with Lori eyeing the camera as she snuggles up to the actor.
Meanwhile, Lori shared some snaps from a birthday-theme photoshoot, with one showing her dipping her fingers into a vanilla birthday cake.
“Gimmie!! Sheeesh!! Happy Birthday Turtle!!" Michael commented, to which Lori replied, "Thank you nugget". Looks like Lori isn't the only one with a nickname!
-
January 2021 - Instagram official
After months of speculation, Lori and Michael finally confirmed the rumours by posting a number of loved-up photos together on their respective Instagram accounts.
Lori shared a couple of polaroids; one of the pair in front of a Christmas tree, and another of Lori beaming while Michael leans in for a kiss.
Michael shared two dimly-lit photos of himself and his new girlfriend in front of the same setting.
-
December 2020 - New Year's Eve
A month after being spotted together for the first time, Lori and Michael were pictured exiting a plane in Utah ahead of New Year's Eve.
At this point, neither had commented on their suspected relationship, but the rumours were already bubbling across social media.
-
November 2020 - Thanksgiving
Rumours of Michael and Lori's romance first kicked off in November 2020, when the pair were spotted leaving a flight together.
They had just touched down in Lori's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia ahead of Thanksgiving, heavily hinting that the pair were spending the holidays together.