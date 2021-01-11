Lori Harvey & Michael B Jordan confirm relationship with cosy photos

The pair have shared sweet photos with each other on Instagram, making their relationship official.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have made their relationship official on Instagram, sharing sweet photos of them embracing eachother.

On Sunday (Jan 10) Harvey took to Instagram to share an intimate post, showing them posing for a snap together while they were in Poland.

Harvey, who is daughter of host Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie, kept it simple with the posts caption, with a brown heart emoji.

The model shared a photo of two polaroid shots, one where he kissed her on the cheek, and another where they stood infront of a massive Christmas tree.

The pair have sparked dating rumours for the past few months.

Harvey, 24, and Jordan, 33, fuelled rumours of their romance when they were caught getting off a plane together in Salt Lake City, a day before New Year's Eve.

Fans kept an eye on the pair and noticed they both shared shots of their activities in the snow, including snowboarding and a party to celebrate the new year.

The pair were also spotted together, preparing to spend Thanksgiving at Harvey's residence in Atlanta.

Harvey has previously been romantically-linked to other celebrities such as; Diddy and his son Justin Combs in 2018, rapper Future last year and Trey Songz.

The social media star was formerly engaged to Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay in 2017.

The Black Panther actor rarely opens up about his love life to the public, but has previously been spotted out with French model Cindy Bruna and actress Kiki Layne.

In November, Jordan told People that he was looking for a woman with 'a sense of humor, true understanding' and 'somebody that’s nurturing,' adding, 'I've got a list. That's probably why my a** is still single, but yeah, it’s a list.'

