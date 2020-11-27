Lori Harvey dating history: from Future to Michael B. Jordan

Who is Lori Harvey dating now and she does have boyfriend?

Lori Harvey, the stepdaughter of television host and comedian Steve Harvey, has become the envy of women worldwide after being romantically linked to actor Michael B. Jordan.

The 23-year-old model has a history of dating men in the public eye, from rapper Future to hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, but has now seemingly moved on to People's 'Sexiest Man Alive'.

In case you missed it, here's a comprehensive list of Lori's past relationships.

Michael B. Jordan is rumoured to be dating Lori Harvey. Picture: Getty Michael B. Jordan In late November 2020, Lori Harvey was spotted leaving a flight with Michael B. Jordan as they touched down in her hometown of Atlanta ahead of Thanksgiving. Harvey and the Black Panther star were both pictured wearing sweats as they exited the plane, where a car was waiting to pick them up. Neither Lori nor Michael have commented on their alleged relationship. Jordan has remained pretty private when it comes to his dating life over the years, while Lori's romances have steadily remained in the spotlight.

Lori and 'Mask Off' rapper Future kicked off dating rumours at the end of 2019, shortly after her split with Diddy. Picture: Instagram Future Lori and 'Mask Off' rapper Future kicked off dating rumours at the end of 2019, shortly after her split with Diddy. Future hailed her 'flawless' in an Instagram story and celebrated the New Year together, before officially confirming their romance the following January with a loved-up vacation in Jamaica for Lori's 23rd birthday. However, rumblings of a break-up surfaced during the summer after the pair appeared to have unfollowed each other on Instagram, and it's thought they finally split in August. Future reportedly went on to date rapper Dess Dior, while Lori is rumoured to have started dating Michael B. Jordan.

Diddy and Lori are thought to have split in October 2019. Picture: Getty Sean 'Diddy' Combs In July 2019, rumours began circulating that Lori had started dating Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The pair were pictured together numerous times in Italy, Mexico, New York City and Atlanta during their alleged romance. During one of their vacations, Lori was spotted with her arm around Diddy during a dinner with Lori's stepfather, Steve Harvey. Diddy's son, Christian Combs, even gave an insight into their relationship during a red carpet appearance, saying: "They [are] good. They’re just being … Private time... That’s up to them." While the pair never publicly spoke about their relationship, it's thought they split up around October 2019.

Justin Combs reportedly dated Lori before his father did. Picture: Getty Justin Combs As rumours off Lori's relationship with Diddy began bubbling, another rumour started circulating online - that Lori used to date Diddy's son, Justin Combs. While Lori and Diddy were making headlines with their 27-year age gap, other social media users began trolling Justin over his father's new boo. Neither Lori not Justin have ever publicly addressed the rumours.

Lori and Trey Songz were rumoured to be dating at the end of 2018. Picture: Getty Trey Songz Lori and R&B singer Trey Songz began dating towards the end of 2018. The pair were spotted together on numerous occasions including leaving a jewellery story and partying together in the club. They appeared on each other's socials numerous times and were looking very loved-up during Lori's 22nd birthday celebrations in January 2019. There relationship was further confirmed after Meek Mill claimed Trey asked him to change the lyrics to his song 'Going Bad', where he spits: "I got Lori Harvey on my wishlist". Meek tweeted, "That’s my dawg I take her off sometimes Trey my guy I can’t just be reckless Ya know," before adding, "she’s fire!" The pair later split after Lori appeared to remove all traces of Trey from her Instagram.

Lori was reportedly spotted making out with Lewis Hamilton after her split with Trey Songz. Picture: Getty Lewis Hamilton Very shortly after her split with Trey Songz, Lori was reportedly spotted 'making out' with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton at a party over Super Bowl weekend in 2019. However, neither party ever confirmed the rumours.