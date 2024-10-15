PARTYNEXTDOOR shares update on Drake collaboration album release date

15 October 2024, 16:41

PARTYNEXTDOOR shares update on Drake collaboration album release date
PARTYNEXTDOOR shares update on Drake collaboration album release date. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

PARTYNEXTDOOR has shared an exciting new update about his collaboration album with fellow musician Drake!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

PARTYNEXTDOOR has shared an exciting new update on his upcoming collaboration album with Drake, and has teased the release to be soon.

The Toronto natives announced a collaboration album earlier this year, and will be a follow-up to Drake's eighth album For All The Dogs and PND's fourth studio album PartyNextDoor 4.

The labelmates on Drake's OVO Sound label have collaborated in the past, however this will be the first album that the pair have jointly made and produced.

PartyNextDoor and Drake pictured in 2014.
PartyNextDoor and Drake pictured in 2014. Picture: Getty

What is the latest update for Drake and PND's joint album?

During a recent appearance on OVO's The Fry Yiy Show on SiriusXM, the singer says he and Drake have been hard at work while also placing high expectations on the already highly-anticipated project.

“I have had an insane week,” he said. “You guys know what’s coming for you. Party and Drake have a classic.

"We trying to put the finishing touches on it, so… Yeah, it’s a jam-packed month for me filled with the thing that I love to do the most, besides being the world’s greatest dad.”

Drake has offered an update to PND's album.
Drake has offered an update to PND's album. Picture: Getty

The finishing touches to the album are being made to the album, and a release has been stated to be in the 'chilly' months.

Drake shared the news during the Toronto stop of Party's Sorry, I’m Outside Tour.

"So, you get the summer over with, you do what you need to do,” he told the crowd. “I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be waiting right there for you.”

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Halle Bailey teases breakup song following split from DDG

Halle Bailey teases breakup song following split from DDG

What time is the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show & how to watch it in the UK

What time is the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show & how to watch it in the UK

What is Stormzy's net worth, where he's from & height in feet

What is Stormzy's net worth, where he's from & height in feet

Yung Filly dating history: Who are his ex-girlfriends & is he in a relationship?

Yung Filly dating history: Who are his ex-girlfriends & is he in a relationship?

Trending

Are Stormzy & Victoria Monet dating? All about his new rumoured girlfriend

Are Stormzy & Victoria Monet dating? All about his new rumoured girlfriend

Tommy Fury says daughter Bambi 'is his priority' amid Molly-Mae split

Tommy Fury says daughter Bambi 'is his priority' amid Molly-Mae split

J. Cole shares why he 'walked away' from Drake & Kendrick beef on new song Port Antonio

J. Cole shares why he 'walked away' from Drake & Kendrick beef on new song Port Antonio

Met Gala 2025 Theme & Co-Chairs revealed from Lewis Hamilton to Colman Domingo

Met Gala 2025 Theme & Co-Chairs revealed from Lewis Hamilton to Pharrell

Tommy Fury says he 'still loves' Molly-Mae in first interview after shocking split

Tommy Fury says he 'still loves' Molly-Mae in first interview after shocking split

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working