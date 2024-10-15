PARTYNEXTDOOR shares update on Drake collaboration album release date

By Anna Suffolk

PARTYNEXTDOOR has shared an exciting new update about his collaboration album with fellow musician Drake!

PARTYNEXTDOOR has shared an exciting new update on his upcoming collaboration album with Drake, and has teased the release to be soon.

The Toronto natives announced a collaboration album earlier this year, and will be a follow-up to Drake's eighth album For All The Dogs and PND's fourth studio album PartyNextDoor 4.

The labelmates on Drake's OVO Sound label have collaborated in the past, however this will be the first album that the pair have jointly made and produced.

PartyNextDoor and Drake pictured in 2014. Picture: Getty

What is the latest update for Drake and PND's joint album?

During a recent appearance on OVO's The Fry Yiy Show on SiriusXM, the singer says he and Drake have been hard at work while also placing high expectations on the already highly-anticipated project.

“I have had an insane week,” he said. “You guys know what’s coming for you. Party and Drake have a classic.

"We trying to put the finishing touches on it, so… Yeah, it’s a jam-packed month for me filled with the thing that I love to do the most, besides being the world’s greatest dad.”

Drake has offered an update to PND's album. Picture: Getty

The finishing touches to the album are being made to the album, and a release has been stated to be in the 'chilly' months.

Drake shared the news during the Toronto stop of Party's Sorry, I’m Outside Tour.

"So, you get the summer over with, you do what you need to do,” he told the crowd. “I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be waiting right there for you.”