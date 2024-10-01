PARTYNEXTDOOR's UK & Europe 2024 Setlist: Every song revealed

PARTYNEXTDOOR's UK & Europe 2024 Setlist: Every song revealed. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

What songs does PARTYNEXTDOOR perform on his 'Sorry I'm Outside' tour in the UK & Europe? Here's the setlist for his shows.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

PARTYNEXTDOOR, or PND, is currently on tour across the UK & Europe for his 'Sorry I'm Outside' performances in support of his new album PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 which came out earlier this year.

The Toronto R&B singer hasn't performed in the UK since 2018, so of course fans are excited for the singer to come back six years later with material old and new.

So, what is the setlist for PARTYNEXTDOOR's 'Sorry I'm Outside' 2024 tour? Here is the full song list including covers.

PartyNextDoor is coming to the UK! Picture: Getty

What is PARTYNEXTDOOR's UK & Europe Tour Setlist?

PARTYNEXTDOOR hasn't performed on tour since 2018, and had only done some interim shows before his 'Sorry I'm Outside' tour this year.

He told Billboard earlier this year that fame isn't what he is looking for in his music. “I’m just keeping the main ting the main ting,” Party says. “The only thing that’s important, that has changed my life, is dropping music. I’m not worried about the fame.”

About his latest release, he said: “This is the hardest I’ve ever worked on an album. This is the proudest I’ve felt,” he says. “I’m excited to grind even more for the next [one]. I’m in love with how hard you should work for it.”

PARTYNEXTDOOR just released a new album earlier this year. Picture: Getty

How many songs does PARTYNEXTDOOR sing on the 'Sorry I'm Outside' tour?

Based on PND's tour setlist from his North American leg, the singer's setlist is as follows (via Setlist.fm).

L o s e M y M i n d C h e e r s F o r C e r t a i n S o r r y, B u t I' m O u t s i d e Break From Toronto Wus Good / Curious Right Now With You (Drake cover) Not Nice LOYAL Wednesday Night Interlude (Drake song) C o n t r o l Thirsty R e a l W o m a n Freak in You M a k e I t T o T h e M o r n i n g Persian Rugs N o C h i l l Just Might (Summer Walker cover) Members Only (Drake cover) Sex on the Beach Her Way Work (Rihanna cover) Recognize BELIEVE IT R e s e n t m e n t Come and See Me