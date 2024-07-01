Inside PARTYNEXTDOOR's feud with Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller & how it started

1 July 2024, 15:57

Inside PARTYNEXTDOOR's feud with Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller & how it started
Inside PARTYNEXTDOOR's feud with Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller & how it started. Picture: Getty Images

Why did PARTYNEXTDOOR start beefing with Chris Brown, Jeremih and Bryson Tiller? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

PARTYNEXTDOOR has been beefing with Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller and Jeremih in a series of tweets over their latest music video 'Wait On It'.

The R&B artist launched a series of messages against the trio after his ex-girlfriend Desma Triplett appeared in their music video seemingly without his knowledge.

So how did the beef start between PND, Chris Brown and Jeremih? Here's everything you need to know.

PARTYNEXTDOOR has been beefing.
PARTYNEXTDOOR has been beefing. Picture: Getty

Why is PARTYNEXTDOOR feuding with Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller & Jeremih?

PARTYNEXTDOOR went on a rant across social media by calling out his ex Desma Triplett and a trio of fellow R&B musicians for collaborating on the new song.

The Canadian singer wrote: “I’m finna make these n****s cry… Bryson, Chris, Jeremih… enjoy the nights of your life.”

He then added "Doing videos at 34, that bitch broke." which appeared to be a diss at his ex Desma, who is 34-years-old.

Chris Brown has been called out for his racy tour meet-and-greet snaps.
Chris Brown has responded to the drama. . Picture: Getty

Chris Brown broke his silence by clapping back at PND: "N- speak without thinking sometimes… then call around to my people trying to retract shit. NAW N- go on your socials and apologize or keep that same energy when you see me."

Bryson Tiller has yet to respond, but Jeremih said on Instagram: "Mih fault if I double tapp…."

PARTYNEXTDOOR has now backtracked on his outburst by tweeting: “to be clear, I got nothing but love n respect for those guys…. sh- happens.”

Jeremih - Wait On It (feat. Bryson Tiller & Chris Brown) (Official Video)

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kai Cenat’s livestream with Travis Scott in London: When is it and how to watch

Kai Cenat’s livestream with Travis Scott in London: When is it and how to watch

Who is PARTYNEXTDOOR's ex-girlfriend Desma Tripp? Age & Chris Brown connection explained

Who is PARTYNEXTDOOR's ex-girlfriend Desma Triplett? Age & Chris Brown connection explained
Who has left Love Island 2024? Dumped villa contestants revealed

Who left Love Island last night? All the dumped contestants from series 11

Who are the Love Island Casa Amor bombshells? Rumoured & confirmed islanders

Who are the Love Island Casa Amor bombshells? Rumoured & confirmed islanders

Trending

Dave New Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Everything we know so far about Dave’s third album from release date to tracklist

Netflix’s Supacell receives praise from Jay-Z & Idris Elba amid release

Netflix’s 'Supacell' receives praise from Jay-Z & Idris Elba amid release

When does Love Island's Casa Amor start?

When does Love Island's Casa Amor start?

Does Drake have a BBL? Rumours and memes explained

Does Drake have a BBL? What does BBL Drizzy mean? Rumours and memes explained

Chris Brown fans react to ‘inappropriate’ meet and greet pictures during 11:11 tour

Chris Brown fans react to ‘inappropriate’ meet and greet pictures during 11:11 tour

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working