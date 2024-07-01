Inside PARTYNEXTDOOR's feud with Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller & how it started

Why did PARTYNEXTDOOR start beefing with Chris Brown, Jeremih and Bryson Tiller? Here's everything you need to know.

PARTYNEXTDOOR has been beefing with Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller and Jeremih in a series of tweets over their latest music video 'Wait On It'.

The R&B artist launched a series of messages against the trio after his ex-girlfriend Desma Triplett appeared in their music video seemingly without his knowledge.

So how did the beef start between PND, Chris Brown and Jeremih? Here's everything you need to know.

Why is PARTYNEXTDOOR feuding with Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller & Jeremih?

PARTYNEXTDOOR went on a rant across social media by calling out his ex Desma Triplett and a trio of fellow R&B musicians for collaborating on the new song.

The Canadian singer wrote: “I’m finna make these n****s cry… Bryson, Chris, Jeremih… enjoy the nights of your life.”

He then added "Doing videos at 34, that bitch broke." which appeared to be a diss at his ex Desma, who is 34-years-old.

to be clear, I got nothing but love n respect for those guys…. shit happens — PARTYNEXTDOOR (@partynextdoor) July 1, 2024

Chris Brown broke his silence by clapping back at PND: "N- speak without thinking sometimes… then call around to my people trying to retract shit. NAW N- go on your socials and apologize or keep that same energy when you see me."

Bryson Tiller has yet to respond, but Jeremih said on Instagram: "Mih fault if I double tapp…."

PARTYNEXTDOOR has now backtracked on his outburst by tweeting: “to be clear, I got nothing but love n respect for those guys…. sh- happens.”