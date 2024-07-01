Who is PARTYNEXTDOOR's ex-girlfriend Desma Tripp? Age & Chris Brown connection explained

Who is PARTYNEXTDOOR's ex-girlfriend Desma Triplett? Age & Chris Brown connection explained

After PND took offence at his ex-girlfriend Desma being in Jeremih, Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller's music video, fans have been asking who is she?

PARTYNEXTDOOR's ex-girlfriend Desma Triplett (Tripp), has made headlines after appearing in the music video for Jeremih's collaboration with Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller.

PND has spoken out following the release of the music video in some now deleted tweets saying he wishes to make the trio 'cry'.

So, who is Desma Triplett, PARTYNEXTDOOR's ex-girlfriend and what is her connection to Chris Brown? here's everything you need to know.

Who is PARTYNEXTDOOR's ex-girlfriend Desma Triplett?

Desma Triplett is a model and actress based in Los Angeles, who has most recently appeared in Jeremih's latest music video for 'Wait on It' with collaborators Bryson Tiller and Chris Brown.

Before then, she has also appeared in Cardi B's music video for 'Up' in 2021.

Desma has gone under the name Desma Dooney, and was born on January 1, 1990, making her currently 34-years-old.

How long did Desma date PARTYNEXTDOOR for?

Not much is known about Desma's private life, however she does share some snippets to her Instagram account, which has a sizeable following. She can be found @DesmaTripp.

PARTYNEXTDOOR started dating Desma around 2017, and it is unclear when they broke up, however it appears that they had an on/off relationship after PND posted her on his Instagram story as recently as 2023.

PND referenced Desma in a now-deleted tweet, which read "Doing videos, at 34, that b*tch broke."