Jhené Aiko visits her burned-down home after devastating LA Wildfires

8 May 2025, 17:15 | Updated: 8 May 2025, 17:27

Jhené Aiko visits home burned down for the first time
Jhené Aiko visits home burned down for the first time. Picture: Alamy and Instagram

Jhené Aiko visited her old Palisades home where she lived with partner Big Sean, three months after her house was affected by the LA fires.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Jhené Aiko shared to Instagram on Wednesday 7th May, the emotional impact of losing her family home with Big Sean to the wildfires that tore through LA in early January.

After the devastation of over 6,000 homes in West LA in January, the Grammy-nominated artist is only now visiting the ruins of what was once her loving family home.

Jhene Aiko Instagram Story of burned-down home
Jhene Aiko Instagram Story of burned-down home. Picture: @jheneaiko via Instagram

The pictures the ‘Sativa’ singer shared the shell of her home which caught alight with all the family’s belongings inside, after only purchasing the home in July 2023 for $5.6 million.

The star’s Instagram story showed just a few burned vehicles, and miraculously some undamaged Buddha statues, where her house once stood, with everything else in vision burnt to ashes.

Jhené Aiko via her Instagram story
Jhené Aiko via her Instagram story. Picture: @jheneaiko via Instagram

Jhené first shared with her fans that her house had been affected by the catastrophic fires in West LA on January 9th, through a heart-wrenching post where she wrote: “Me and my children's home is gone [heartbreak emoji] burned to the ground with all of our things inside.”

At the time of the fire the singer made it clear that both her children, Namiko, 16, and Noah 2, as well as her partner Big Sean, had made it out safely.

Jhene Aiko with her long-term partner Big Sean
Jhene Aiko with her long-term partner Big Sean. Picture: Alamy

It is clear that this has had a big impact on Jhené and her family, detailing her reaction in one of the post’s captions: “Sometimes a sigh is not enough...you gotta scream ‘F------------!!!' at the top of your lungs."

The singer’s following of over 17 million showed their support and love for the much-loved singer, as their condolences poured in through the comments.

The singer also made it clear to other victims of the atrocity that it is important to express emotion over it. She said: “Idk who needs to hear this, but you absolutely MUST cry about it...as often as the feeling comes."

Jhené via her Instagram story
Jhené via her Instagram story. Picture: @jheneaiko via Instagram

