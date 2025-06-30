Rihanna’s third pregnancy: Due date, baby’s gender & name rumours

Rihanna's third pregnancy: Due date, baby's gender & name rumours.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting again -When is the baby due? What will the gender be? What will the baby’s name be? Is she having twins? And will this effect her 'upcoming' album and tour?

Rihanna is pregnant again! With the exciting news of yet another Fenty baby on the way, the attention now turns to when can fans expect the baby to arrive?

Rihanna confirmed baby number three is on the way at the Met Gala 2025, with her partner A$AP Rocky by her side.

The couple already have two sons, RZA and Riot, who are set to become older brothers to the new arrival.

Rihanna shows of bump at Met Gala 2025.

When is Rihanna’s baby due?

With nothing confirmed just yet, we can only speculate based on Rihanna’s previous pregnancy timelines.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky revealed they were expecting their first child, RZA, in January 2022—just under five months before he was born—and their second son, Riot, made his surprise debut during her iconic Super Bowl performance in February 2023, arriving about six months later.

Based on this we can only hope the baby will be with us around November, being the family’s first winter baby!

She is still a working mum though, and according to Life & Style, the star is currently designing a maternity collection in hopes of making pregnant women feel 'empowered.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the Met Gala 2025.

What will Rihanna name her baby?

With names like RZA and Riot, the Fenty family are sure to come up with yet another one-of-a-kind name.

Fans are certain that it has to be another name beginning with ‘R’, in keeping with the brand, as Rihanna and Rocky’s real names also begin with R – Robyn and Rakeem, respectively.

Fans tweet about their hopes for Rihanna's new baby name.

Although it is alleged, after the dramatic acquittal of A$AP in his trial in February this year, that A$AP agreed to name his next child after his lawyer...Joe. We can only hope this is a rumour!

Rihanna after giving birth to RZA.

What is the baby’s gender?

So early on in the stars pregnancy, fans can only speculate as to whether a baby girl or boy is on the way, but it is clear that one is more favourable!

With two cute sons already, we can only hope for a baby girl right?

RZA and Riot shared by A$AP Rocky.

But whatever the gender, the Rihanna Navy will be sure to embrace the future child as much as the world has loved RZA and Riot.

Is Rihanna pregnant with twins?

Fans have been speculating Rihanna could be pregnant with twins after commenting on how far along she looks in recent pics.

Her bump is rather large, the Bajan singer stepping out at the premiere of her new 'Smurfs' movie on the 28th June, glowing.

Some fans think she could be bringing two new Fenty babies at the same time, after an alleged slip-up at the Met Gala back in May 2025.

This came after the star seemed to say 'kids' instead of 'kid', starting the rumours.

If she does end up having twins, the babies would join Beyoncé and Jay-Z's famous twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

So, whilst it hasn't been confirmed by the celebrity couple themselves, fans seem to have a strong inkling that the singer is carrying two babies.