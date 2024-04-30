Is PARTYNEXTDOOR going on a UK tour in 2024?
30 April 2024, 17:35
Is Is PARTYNEXTDOOR going on tour this year? Here's everything you need to know.
PARTYNEXTDOOR has just released his new album titled PARTYNEXTDOOR (4), this week and fans have been waiting in anticipation for a tour announcement.
The Canadian artist returned with new music since 2020's 'PARTYPACK', and has not toured since 2018, so fans are expecting the artist to go on a world tour!
So, is PARTYNEXTDOOR taking his tour to the UK and what are the US dates for his Sorry, I’m Outside 2024 Tour? Here's everything you need to know.
PARTYNEXTDOOR is going on a US tour in 2024, with worldwide dates still to be announced.
PARTYNEXTDOOR: SORRY I’M OUTSIDE 2024 TOUR DATES:
Wed Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Fri Jun 21 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
Sun Jun 23 – Las Vegas, NV – LIV Nightclub Las Vegas
Thu Jun 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Mon Jul 1 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theater
Wed Jul 3 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre
Fri Jul 5 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
Sun Jul 7 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival
Tue Jul 9 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall
Fri Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Sun Jul 14 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Mon Jul 15 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Thu Jul 18 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat Jul 20 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach
Tue Jul 23 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Thu Jul 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Sat Jul 27 – Washington, D.C. – Broccoli City Festival
Tue Jul 30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Tue Aug 6 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Thu Aug 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Sun Aug 11 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Tue Aug 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Thu Aug 15 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
Sun Aug 18 – Detroit, MI – Afro Nation Detroit
Hailing from Mississauga, Ontario, PARTYNEXTDOOR is one of this generation’s most important pop and R&B singers, songwriters and producers. In addition to his Grammy- nominated triple-platinum hit “Come and See Me” with Drake, he has also penned hits like Rihanna’s “Work” and DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts”