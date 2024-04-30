Is PARTYNEXTDOOR going on a UK tour in 2024?

Is Is PARTYNEXTDOOR going on tour this year? Here's everything you need to know.

PARTYNEXTDOOR has just released his new album titled PARTYNEXTDOOR (4), this week and fans have been waiting in anticipation for a tour announcement.

The Canadian artist returned with new music since 2020's 'PARTYPACK', and has not toured since 2018, so fans are expecting the artist to go on a world tour!

So, is PARTYNEXTDOOR taking his tour to the UK and what are the US dates for his Sorry, I’m Outside 2024 Tour? Here's everything you need to know.

PARTYNEXTDOOR is going on a US tour in 2024, with worldwide dates still to be announced.

PARTYNEXTDOOR: SORRY I’M OUTSIDE 2024 TOUR DATES:

Wed Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Fri Jun 21 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Sun Jun 23 – Las Vegas, NV – LIV Nightclub Las Vegas

Thu Jun 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Mon Jul 1 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theater

Wed Jul 3 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

Fri Jul 5 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

Sun Jul 7 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival

Tue Jul 9 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

Fri Jul 12 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sun Jul 14 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Mon Jul 15 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Thu Jul 18 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Jul 20 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach

Tue Jul 23 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Thu Jul 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Sat Jul 27 – Washington, D.C. – Broccoli City Festival

Tue Jul 30 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Tue Aug 6 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Thu Aug 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Sun Aug 11 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Tue Aug 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Thu Aug 15 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Sun Aug 18 – Detroit, MI – Afro Nation Detroit

Hailing from Mississauga, Ontario, PARTYNEXTDOOR is one of this generation’s most important pop and R&B singers, songwriters and producers. In addition to his Grammy- nominated triple-platinum hit “Come and See Me” with Drake, he has also penned hits like Rihanna’s “Work” and DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts”