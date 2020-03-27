Rihanna finally returns with new music as she features on PartyNextDoor collaboration

The singer appears on PND's new song 'Believe It', taken from his new album 'Partymobile'.

Bad Gal RiRI is back! Rihanna has finally graced us with her first new music in three years in the form of a feature on PartyNextDoor's new song 'Believe It'.

The 32-year-old singer lends her honey smooth vocals to long-time collaborator Party for his newly-released album 'Partymobile', which also features Drake and Bad Bunny.

"Believe it!! @partynextdoor album live!!!" Rihanna wrote on Instagram upon the album's release, to which Party responded, "big sis thank you".

Rihanna appears on PartyNextDoor's new single 'Believe It'. Picture: Getty

The new song marks Rihanna's first single she's been featured on since her appearance on N.E.R.D.'s 'Lemon' back in November 2017.

"Babe, best make me believe it / Believe you won't deceive me," Rihanna, real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty, croons on repeat over the infectious PartyNextDoor beat.

Rihanna and Party have worked together on some her biggest and most-loved hits, including: 'Work' featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's 'Wild Thoughts', and 'Sex With Me' from her 2016 record 'ANTI'.

PartyNextDoor dropped his new album 'Partymobile' featuring Rihanna, Drake and more. Picture: Getty

And while fans are no doubt rejoicing over the new Rihanna vocals, the anticipation for her long-awaited ninth studio album - commonly dubbed 'R9' - continues to rise.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in February 2020, the Fenty Beauty queen admitted she likes to "antagonise" her fans when it comes to album delays.

"To be continued," RiRi teased when asked about her new album. "I like to antagonise my fans a little bit… Well, they antagonise me, too! So they get it right back."