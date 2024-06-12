Rihanna’s new album R9: Release date, genre & features revealed

By Anna Suffolk

When is Rihanna's 'R9' album coming and what has the singer said about it's name, release date and features? Here's everything you need to know.

Rihanna has left us waiting for eight years for a possible new album, following the release of critically-acclaimed 'ANTI' back in 2016. She has since launched a huge beauty and lifestyle empire, with Fenty Hair the latest non-music project to be in the works for the R&B singer.

The singer has now shared an exciting update on the status of her ninth studio album, which appears to be more concrete in comparison to years of teasing fans with music clues.

So, what has Rihanna said about a new album, what is its name and when is it released? Here's everything we know about R9.

When is Rihanna releasing her new album 'R9'?

Rihanna has actually confirmed she will be releasing a new music project, and teased fans at her Fenty Hair launch party that it is on the cards.

The singer was filmed joking about 'R9', saying “This is probably the longest I’ve ever taken to create something… No, I lied, that’s R9.”

Then, ET released a clip of Rihanna at the same event confirming that she has been in the studio creating 'R9' but she's pretty much scrapped everything she's made so far and is starting over.

What is Rihanna's new album 'R9' called?

Rihanna's new album has been dubbed 'R9' as it will be her ninth studio album. However, we don't have any clarification as to when Rihanna's new album will be called.

During an interview with T magazine, Rihanna confirmed that she does not yet have a title for the album, but joked that she's considering naming it 'R9' thanks to the name her loyal Navy have given it.

"I’m about to call it that probably, ’cause they have haunted me with this ‘R9, R9, when is R9 coming out?'” she said. "How will I accept another name after that’s been burned into my skull?"

What songs are going to be on Rihanna's new album?

In October 2022, Rihanna released the lead single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, titled 'Lift Me Up', her first solo material in six years and her first music release since her joint track 'Believe It' with PARTYNEXTDOOR in 2020.

In her May 2022 Vogue cover interview, Rihanna said she's looking at her new album "completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before."

"I think this way suits me better, a lot better. It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off."