Rihanna 'Lift Me Up' lyrics meaning explained

By Anna Suffolk

Here's the breakdown of Rihanna's first single in six years 'Lift Me Up'.

It's official - Rihanna has made a comeback with her new single 'Lift Me Up'.

The track was released today and will be the lead single from the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

She teased the song and announced her comeback this week with the date "10.28.22" - meaning the day of release.

Rihanna at the Wakanda Forever World Premiere. Picture: Getty Images

After announcing the song, Riri made an appearance at the world premiere of the film with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, who welcomed their first child in May this year.

Director of the film Ryan Coogler said that the singer's involvement in the project was in honour of the late Chadwick Boseman.

Singer Tems co-wrote the song with Riri and said: "After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life."

Here's what a few of the lyrics from 'Lift Me Up' really mean.

When you depart, keep me safe / Safe and sound

Here, Rihanna is reflecting on the process between life and death. The song is a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after battling colon cancer.

Singer Tems, who co-wrote the song, spoke about her inspiration behind the track, and wrote that she "wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life."

"I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them."

Rihanna is busy preparing for her Super Bowl debut and has just released a comeback single. . Picture: Getty Images

Burning in a hopeless dream / Hold me when you go to sleep

This part of the third verse pays tribute to Boseman - using the metaphor of sleep to reflect his passing. This song features at the end credits of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in comparison to the first film where All The Stars from Kendrick Lamar and SZA was used.

See the full lyrics for Lift Me Up below:

Lift me up

Hold me down

Keep me close

Safe and sound



Burning in a hopeless dream

Hold me when you go to sleep

Keep me in the warmth of your love

When you depart keep me safe

Safe and sound



Lift me up

Hold me down

Keep me close

Safe and sound



Drowning in an endless sea

Take some time and stay with me

Keep me in the strength of your arms

Keep me safe

Safe and sound



Lift me up

Hold me down (Hold me down)

Keep me safe (Keep me close)

Safe and sound (Safe and sound)



Burning in a hopeless dream

Hold me when you go to sleep

Keep me safe

We need light

We need love



Lift me up (Lift me up, in your arms)

Hold me down (I need love, I need love, I need love)

Keep me close (Hold me, hold me)

Safe and sound (Hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me)

Lift me up (Hold me, hold me)

Hold me down (Hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me)

Keep me safe

We need light

We need love