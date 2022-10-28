Rihanna 'Lift Me Up' lyrics meaning explained

28 October 2022, 11:05

By Anna Suffolk

Here's the breakdown of Rihanna's first single in six years 'Lift Me Up'.

It's official - Rihanna has made a comeback with her new single 'Lift Me Up'.

The track was released today and will be the lead single from the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

She teased the song and announced her comeback this week with the date "10.28.22" - meaning the day of release.

Rihanna Tour 2023: rumours, dates, venues, tickets & more

Rihanna at the Wakanda Forever World Premiere
Rihanna at the Wakanda Forever World Premiere. Picture: Getty Images

After announcing the song, Riri made an appearance at the world premiere of the film with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, who welcomed their first child in May this year.

Director of the film Ryan Coogler said that the singer's involvement in the project was in honour of the late Chadwick Boseman.

Singer Tems co-wrote the song with Riri and said: "After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life."

Rihanna is releasing a brand new song for the Black Panther soundtrack this week

Here's what a few of the lyrics from 'Lift Me Up' really mean.

When you depart, keep me safe / Safe and sound

Here, Rihanna is reflecting on the process between life and death. The song is a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after battling colon cancer.

Singer Tems, who co-wrote the song, spoke about her inspiration behind the track, and wrote that she "wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life."

"I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them."

Rihanna is busy preparing for her Super Bowl debut.
Rihanna is busy preparing for her Super Bowl debut and has just released a comeback single. . Picture: Getty Images

Burning in a hopeless dream / Hold me when you go to sleep

This part of the third verse pays tribute to Boseman - using the metaphor of sleep to reflect his passing. This song features at the end credits of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in comparison to the first film where All The Stars from Kendrick Lamar and SZA was used.

See the full lyrics for Lift Me Up below:

Lift me up
Hold me down
Keep me close
Safe and sound

Burning in a hopeless dream
Hold me when you go to sleep
Keep me in the warmth of your love
When you depart keep me safe
Safe and sound

Lift me up
Hold me down
Keep me close
Safe and sound

Drowning in an endless sea
Take some time and stay with me
Keep me in the strength of your arms
Keep me safe
Safe and sound

Lift me up
Hold me down (Hold me down)
Keep me safe (Keep me close)
Safe and sound (Safe and sound)

Burning in a hopeless dream
Hold me when you go to sleep
Keep me safe
We need light
We need love

Lift me up (Lift me up, in your arms)
Hold me down (I need love, I need love, I need love)
Keep me close (Hold me, hold me)
Safe and sound (Hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me)
Lift me up (Hold me, hold me)
Hold me down (Hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me)
Keep me safe
We need light
We need love

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Rihanna News

The best memes about Rihanna's comeback and new song 'Lift Me Up'

The best memes about Rihanna's comeback and new song

Rihanna is releasing a brand new song for the Black Panther soundtrack this week

Rihanna is releasing a brand new song for the Black Panther soundtrack this week

Rihanna reportedly records new music for the Black Panther II Soundtrack

Rihanna reportedly records new music for the Black Panther II Soundtrack

Rihanna rumoured upcoming tour

Rihanna Tour 2023: rumours, dates, venues, tickets & more

Rihanna drops major hint at baby boy's name as fans spot huge outfit clue

Rihanna drops major hint at baby boy's name as fans spot huge outfit clue

More News

Nicki Minaj fans think she just accidentally revealed her son's name

Nicki Minaj fans think she just accidentally revealed her son's name

Nicki Minaj

SZA 'Shirt' lyrics meaning explained

SZA 'Shirt' lyrics meaning explained

Nick Cannon has seven children

Who are Nick Cannon's children? Names, ages, mothers and more

Letitia Wright pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman at Wakanda Forever premiere

Letitia Wright pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere

Nick Cannon expecting twelfth child as Alyssa Scott announces pregnancy

Nick Cannon expecting twelfth child as Alyssa Scott announces pregnancy