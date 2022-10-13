Rihanna Tour 2023: rumours, dates, venues, tickets & more

Here's everything we know about Rihanna's rumoured upcoming tour.

Rihanna is reportedly ready to tour next year and we cannot wait!

After dropping her last album 'Anti' in 2016, fans have been dying for Riri to grace the stage and does what she does best - perform.

After announcing that she is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna is reportedly working on new music to perform across the world.

Rihanna is busy preparing for her Super Bowl debut. Picture: Getty Images

Here's everything we know so far about Riri's rumoured upcoming tour.