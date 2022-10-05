Rihanna breaks silence on Super Bowl Halftime show performance

Rihanna has spoken out for the first time about her upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Rihanna is making her comeback to music and performing in the best way possible - the Super Bowl halftime show next year.

The 34-year-old singer has been on a break from music after releasing 2016's Anti, but is back to headline the Super Bowl as well as possibly release some new tunes too.

Now, Riri has opened up about her upcoming performance since *that* post sharing the news that she will be headlining the iconic show.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky seen out and about recently. Picture: Getty Images

Rihanna opened up as to how she feels about her headlining performance to TMZ as she was out shopping.

“I’m nervous, but I’m excited", the singer revealed about her upcoming performance.

Although the singer did not reveal any guests that might be joining her, she did hint at a possible surprise feature.

When asked if her boyfriend ASAP Rocky could be joining her on stage, she responded "Maybe, girl."

So far, there are over 50 names of potential artists to join Rihanna on stage during her performance.

Reportedly, those include artists she has featured on songs with, including Drake and Kanye West.

Rihanna is busy preparing for her Super Bowl debut. Picture: Getty Images

Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation is helping to coordinate the show released a statement saying: "Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn."

The 2023 Super Bowl will commence on Sunday 12 February which will see Riri performing a multitude of hits in an iconic comeback performance.

Rihanna has taken a break from music until now to launch her successful Fenty Beauty makeup line, and also to raise her son who she welcomed in May with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.