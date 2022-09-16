Rihanna sparks new album rumours after being spotted at late-night studio session

16 September 2022, 11:55

She was spotted leaving a music studio with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in the early hours in the morning, leaving fans to speculate whether she is recording new music.

Rihanna has famously not released an album since 2016's ANTI, but things may be changing after she was spotted leaving a music studio this week.

The 34-year-old singer was papped leaving a studio session at around 1am with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and wore a comfy ensemble as she headed towards the car.

Fans have been of course speculating whether this means work on her much-anticipated next album has started.

Rihanna spotted in London for the first time since welcoming baby boy

Rihanna has been spotted various times since the birth of her baby boy. Picture: Getty Images

Earlier this year, Rihanna has hinted that her anticipated new album will be 'completely different to how she wanted to put it out'.

Riri took to the cover of Vogue this May, and said reinventing her music has 'taken a lot of pressure off' and 'suits her way better', six years after the release of her last album ANTI.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child in May this year, and have yet to reveal the name of their baby boy.

What will Rihanna & A$AP Rocky name their baby boy? Fan predictions revealed

Rihanna recently welcomed a baby boy with ASAP Rocky. Picture: Getty Images

Rihanna has only been spotted a few times since the birth of her son, but has kept her appearances under wraps as she adjusts to becoming a new mother.

However, this new studio visit might just be what fans have been hoping for, with one writing on Twitter that: "I need Rihanna's new music."

Another added: "i would do unspeakable things for Rihanna to release new music. it’s not a want, it’s a need."

