Rihanna spotted in London for the first time since welcoming baby boy

4 July 2022, 11:49

Rihanna flew to London to support her boyfriend A$AP Rocky as he headlined Wireless Festival, with the couple making their first public appearance since welcoming their son.

Rihanna sent fans into meltdown after she was spotted for the first time since giving birth as she supported her boyfriend A$AP Rocky at Wireless Festival on Friday (July 1).

The ‘ANTI’ songstress has been lowkey since welcoming her baby boy with her rapper beau in May, and treated fans to a surprise appearance in London while A$AP headlined Friday’s main stage.

Riri was spotted being escorted by security behind barricades at the festival, where an array of fans were sent into a frenzy over her surprise appearance.

The new mother wore an all-black outfit as she sported a Prada puffer jacket and black trousers.

Rihanna supported A$AP Rocky as he performed at Wireless Festival in London
Not only did Riri’s surprise appearance at Wireless send everyone into meltdown, but thousands of fans crowded outside of a barbershop in Crystal Palace as A$AP popped in for a haircut after his performance.

An array of videos and pictures of the couple in London has been swirling online since, as fans couldn’t believe the A-listers’ casual hang-out in the capital.

This comes after A$AP broke his silence on becoming a dad for the first time in an interview back in May, where he gushed about fatherhood.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby boy in May
The ‘Goldie’ rapper told Dazed at the time: “I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I'm not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents."

The two artists turned their friendship into romance in 2020 after almost a decade of being good pals, and went on to announce they were expecting their fist child in January this year.

The couple have decided to keep their son’s name and pictures private for now.

