Rihanna welcomes baby boy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky
19 May 2022, 19:05
The singer reportedly gave birth to her first son on May 13th... congratulations!
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their first child together, according to TMZ, who announced the news this afternoon.
A source close to the singer revealed that she gave birth to a healthy baby boy on May 13th in Los Angeles, with Rocky by her side.
The couple first announced they were expecting a baby together back in January, after the two were seen posing for a photoshoot that saw her wearing a bright pink puffer coat whilst draped in jewels in photos obtained by MailOnline.
She later took to her Instagram to share more pics of her baby bump, captioning the post: "how the gang pulled up to black history month".
Nor the couple are yet to release a statement regarding the reported birth of their first child.
Congratualtions to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky!