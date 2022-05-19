Rihanna welcomes baby boy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

The singer reportedly gave birth to her first son on May 13th... congratulations!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their first child together, according to TMZ, who announced the news this afternoon.

A source close to the singer revealed that she gave birth to a healthy baby boy on May 13th in Los Angeles, with Rocky by her side.

Asap Rocky and Rihanna are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. Picture: Getty

The couple first announced they were expecting a baby together back in January, after the two were seen posing for a photoshoot that saw her wearing a bright pink puffer coat whilst draped in jewels in photos obtained by MailOnline.

She later took to her Instagram to share more pics of her baby bump, captioning the post: "how the gang pulled up to black history month".

Nor the couple are yet to release a statement regarding the reported birth of their first child.

Congratualtions to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky!