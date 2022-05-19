Rihanna welcomes baby boy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

19 May 2022, 19:05

The singer reportedly gave birth to her first son on May 13th... congratulations!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their first child together, according to TMZ, who announced the news this afternoon.

Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s complete relationship timeline

A source close to the singer revealed that she gave birth to a healthy baby boy on May 13th in Los Angeles, with Rocky by her side.

Asap Rocky and Rihanna are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy
Asap Rocky and Rihanna are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. Picture: Getty

The couple first announced they were expecting a baby together back in January, after the two were seen posing for a photoshoot that saw her wearing a bright pink puffer coat whilst draped in jewels in photos obtained by MailOnline.

She later took to her Instagram to share more pics of her baby bump, captioning the post: "how the gang pulled up to black history month".

Nor the couple are yet to release a statement regarding the reported birth of their first child.

Congratualtions to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky!

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Rihanna News

Rihanna's baby bump: 13 photos during her pregnancy

Rihanna's baby bump: 9 photos during her pregnancy

Rihanna makes unexpected appearance at the Met Gala

Rihanna makes 'surprise appearance' as pregnant statue at the Met Gala 2022
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky host iconic rave-themed baby shower for first child

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky host iconic rave-themed baby shower for first child
When is Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's baby due?

When is Rihanna's due date? When is her baby with A$AP Rocky due?
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's full dating timeline

Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s complete relationship timeline

More News

Tristan Thompson tells Khloe Kardashian 'you're never leaving' before secret baby scandal

Tristan Thompson tells Khloe Kardashian 'you're never leaving' before secret baby scandal
Yung Miami confronts Gina Huynh over Diddy love triangle in heated exchange

Yung Miami and Gina Huynh beef over Diddy explained

Migos spark split rumours after Offset unfollows Quavo AND Takeoff

Did the Migos split up? Group sparks breakup rumours after Offset unfollows Quavo & Takeoff
Nick Cannon is considering a vasectomy after expecting his eighth child

Nick Cannon is considering a vasectomy after expecting his eighth child
Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn's gown to Met Gala was 'big mistake,' says original designer

Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn's gown to Met Gala was 'big mistake,' says original designer