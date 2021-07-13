Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s complete relationship timeline

13 July 2021, 13:00

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's full dating timeline
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's full dating timeline.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been friends for years and now they’re dating, here’s everything you need to know about their friendship-turned-romance.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are one of the biggest A-list couples around after he confirmed their relationship in May this year.

They’ve since gone on to enjoy a series of dates in the last few months, and they’ve most recently been spotted filming a music video together.

Riri and A$AP have been friends for years, but when did they first meet?

Rihanna dating history: From Drake to A$AP Rocky

Here’s what you need to know about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationship…

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted on the set of a music video shoot
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted on the set of a music video shoot.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shoot music video together

Rihanna and A$AP were spotted filming what appeared to be a music video in the Bronx, New York City, on July 10.

They were pictured having a number of PDA moments during the shoot, which is thought to be for a song from A$AP’s upcoming fourth album ‘All Smiles’.

A$AP Rocky confirmed he was dating Rihanna earlier this year
A$AP Rocky confirmed he was dating Rihanna earlier this year.

When did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky meet?

The ‘Work’ songstress and ‘Goldie’ rapper have known each other for years after she first starred as the love interest in his 2012 music video for ‘Fashion Killa’.

He went on to remix her track ‘Cockiness (I Love It)’ the same year before he joined her during her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.

They’ve gone on to be romantically linked a number of times over the years, attending events together such as a Louis Vuitton show in 2018, as well as her annual Diamond Ball and the 2019 Fashion Awards in London.

Not to mention, A$AP also modelled for the campaign photos for Riri’s skincare range, Fenty Skin.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky went on tour together in 2013
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky went on tour together in 2013.

When did Rihanna and A$AP Rocky start dating?

They most recently sparked dating rumours again in 2020, following Rihanna’s split from long-term boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

It wasn’t long before it was all out in the open when A$AP confirmed they were dating in an interview with GQ, in May this year.

He described the ‘ANTI’ singer as ‘the love of my life’ and ‘the one’, and they’ve been inseparable since!

