A$AP Rocky calls girlfriend Rihanna "the One" and "the love of his life"

The rapper opened up about his relationship with Rihanna in a rare interview.

A$AP Rocky has lifted the lid on his relationship with Rihanna, calling her "the One".

The 'Praise The Lord' rapper, 32, spoke candidly in a cover interview with GQ about how his life has changed over the last few years - particularly when it comes to his love life.

"The love of my life," Rocky said as he swooned over Rihanna, 33, before referring to her as, "My lady." He said being in a relationship is "so much better" than the alternative.

Rocky hailed Rihanna as "The One" in a new interview. (Pictured here attending the The Fashion Awards 2019 in London). Picture: Getty

"So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," said Rocky, who has built up quite the reputation as a ladies man over the course of his career.

"I think when you know, you know. She's the One," he said of the Fenty Beauty founder.

At the end of last year, Rocky - whose real name is Rakim Mayers - was spotted on vacation with Rihanna in her native Barbados. Rocky's father had emigrated from Barbados to the U.S, and Rocky said the trip was like a "homecoming".

"It was crazy. I always imagined what it would be like for my dad, before he came to America. And I got to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar."

Rihanna and Rocky have been romantically linked since 2013. (Pictured here at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards). Picture: Getty

It's unclear when exactly Rihanna and Rocky began dating, but they've been romantically linked since 2013 when he opened for her Diamonds World Tour.

Reports resurfaced in late 2020 after pair were spotted enjoying dinner with friends in New York, months after Rihanna had split with her billionaire ex-boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

That December, it was reported that the pair are "very into each other" and have been "inseparable for weeks".