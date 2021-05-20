Rihanna dating history: From Drake to A$AP Rocky

Who has Rihanna dated? Who are the singers ex-boyfriends? Here's everything we know about RiRi's love life.

Rihanna's current boyfriend A$AP Rocky is head-over-heels over the "Work" singer. The 42-year-old rapper confirmed they're in a relationship in a cover interview with GQ.

"The love of my life," Rocky said as he thought about his superstar girlfriend, before referring to her as "My lady".

The 'Fashion Killa' rapper also said being in a relationship is "so much better" than the alternative.

Speaking about Rihanna, he admitted that he's found "the one". The rapper said "So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones" he said of the Fenty founder.

RiRi is highly admired and we've seen many celebrities shoot their shot at the star, but only a few have gotten through to her. Here's a list of the star's previous boyfriends and alleged flings.