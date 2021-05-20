Rihanna dating history: From Drake to A$AP Rocky
20 May 2021, 18:00
Who has Rihanna dated? Who are the singers ex-boyfriends? Here's everything we know about RiRi's love life.
Rihanna's current boyfriend A$AP Rocky is head-over-heels over the "Work" singer. The 42-year-old rapper confirmed they're in a relationship in a cover interview with GQ.
A$AP Rocky dating history: from Kendall Jenner to Rihanna
"The love of my life," Rocky said as he thought about his superstar girlfriend, before referring to her as "My lady".
The 'Fashion Killa' rapper also said being in a relationship is "so much better" than the alternative.
Speaking about Rihanna, he admitted that he's found "the one". The rapper said "So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones" he said of the Fenty founder.
RiRi is highly admired and we've seen many celebrities shoot their shot at the star, but only a few have gotten through to her. Here's a list of the star's previous boyfriends and alleged flings.
-
A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky initially sparked romance rumours since she starred in his music video as his love interest on his 2013 track 'Fashion Killa'.
The rapper also remixed her song 'Cockiness (I Love It)' the same year and proceeded to join her on her Diamonds World Tour.
The pair have been romantically linked several times over the years.
Rocky and RiRi attended the British Fashion Awards together in December 2019 and by December the following year, reports revealed they celebrated Christmas together in her native Barbados.
In May, A$AP officially confirmed he is in a relationship with Rihanna, declaring her as "the one" in a cover interview with GQ.
-
Hassan Jameel
Rihanna and Hassan Jameel got together in 2017.
The star was reported to balance out the Saudi Arabian businessman's "serious" ways with her “fun and wild” personality for two years, according to an Us October 2019 report.
In a Vogue interview, Rihanna said: "Yeah, I’m dating. I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy."
However, the pair's relationship came to an end in January 2020.
-
Drake
Rihanna and Drake reportedly had an on-off relationship between 2009-2016.
The pair went on their first date after her split with Chris Brown.
In May 2014, RiRi was spotted holding hands with Drake while they were in London.
In 2016, they dropped their track "Work" and gave the steamiest performances when performing the track, reigniting dating rumours.
However, things went left for the alleged couple, with the star revealing they were no longer friends.
In a 2018 interview with Vogue, Rihanna said: “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.” of her friendship with Drake.
However, Rihanna was spotted at the rapper's 33rd birthday party in October 2019.
-
Travis Scott
Rihanna and Travis Scott were romantically linked in 2015. But their romance quickly came to an end and was short-lived.
Dating rumours first emerged after the pair were seen hanging out together in 2015 at New York Fashion Week.
A source told E! Online: "Travis and Rihanna are dating, officially. It's already very serious. He's very into her."
However, their romance did not last.
-
Lewis Hamilton
Rihanna and Lewis Hamilton sparked dating rumours in August 2015, when the singer spent time on a yacht in Barbados with the Formula One race car champ.
RiRi also was spotted hanging out with him at the Grand Kadooment Day carnival days earlier.
However, neither of them publicly addressed rumours of their romance.
-
Karim Benzema
Rihanna and Karim Benzema reportedly began hanging out in 2014, when the singer reached out to the soccer star during the World Cup.
RiRi and the French professional footballer stepped out for an early breakfast date in June 2015.
“They’re definitely hooking up,” an insider told Us at the time, further explaining that the relationship wasn't serious.
-
Matt Kemp
Rihanna reportedly dated professional baseball player Matt Kemp from January-December 2010 following her split from Chris Brown.
Kemp reportedly broke up with RiRi as her schedule became 'too much' for him.
A source told US Weekly: "He just can't keep up with her crazy travel schedule. Matt's sick of always following after her like a puppy dog all over the world. He wants something more normal."
-
Chris Brown
Rihanna and Chris Brown dated from 2007-2009. They quickly became the most famous young couple in the music scene.
The pair broke up following an incident in which Rihanna was physically assaulted by Brown.
RiRi & Breezy split, but reconciled in 2013 for a few months, but it didn't seem to work out.
Chris has been open about his love for Rihanna over the years. He has also addressed their break up in a 2017 documentary called 'Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life'.
Since then, Breezy has left flirty comments underneath Rihanna's photos, but nothing has come of it.