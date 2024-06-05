Rihanna’s Fenty Hair Range: Products revealed & where to buy in the UK

By Anna Suffolk

What products are in Rihanna's new Fenty range and how can you buy them in the UK & US? Here's everything you need to know.

Rihanna has announced the launch of Fenty Hair, a haircare line which is an expansion on her Fenty empire which already includes Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty.

The musician turned businesswoman took to Instagram to reveal her new iteration of the Fenty empire in a video showing her in a blonde pixie cut alongside models and notable figures showcasing a variety of hair types and textures.

So, when does Fenty Hair come out, what products are in the range and how can you buy it? Here's the rundown on Riri's new hair line.

Rihanna is known for her luscious locks. Picture: Getty

Rihanna announces Fenty Hair

When does Rihanna's haircare line Fenty Hair come out?

As announced on her Instagram post to start the campaign, Fenty Hair arrives on the 13th June.

She also provided a sign up link to allow devoted fans have early access to the range.

The line says it is 'clinically tested to repair, strengthen, hydrate, smooth + protect​'.

Rihanna is currently a honey-blonde hair colour. Picture: Getty

What products are in Rihanna's Fenty Hair line?

RIhanna has yet to reveal what type of products she will be launching with Fenty Hair just yet.

However she promises there will be a “flexible line of products” that are “designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair,” though she did not specify what products would be offered.

Rihanna has been teasing Fenty Hair for years. Picture: Alamy

Where can you buy Rihanna's Fenty Hair line in the UK?

So far, it appears the only place you can buy Rihanna's Fenty Hair range is the official website, Fenty Beauty.

However, like other products in the Fenty empire, it is likely that Fenty Hair will be stocked in-stores at some point.

In the UK, Fenty Beauty is stocked in most department and beauty stores including Harvey Nichols, Sephora and Boots.