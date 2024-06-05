Rihanna’s Fenty Hair Range: Products revealed & where to buy in the UK

5 June 2024, 12:33 | Updated: 5 June 2024, 15:30

Rihanna’s Fenty Hair Range: Products revealed & where to buy in the UK
Rihanna’s Fenty Hair Range: Products revealed & where to buy in the UK. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

What products are in Rihanna's new Fenty range and how can you buy them in the UK & US? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rihanna has announced the launch of Fenty Hair, a haircare line which is an expansion on her Fenty empire which already includes Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty.

The musician turned businesswoman took to Instagram to reveal her new iteration of the Fenty empire in a video showing her in a blonde pixie cut alongside models and notable figures showcasing a variety of hair types and textures.

So, when does Fenty Hair come out, what products are in the range and how can you buy it? Here's the rundown on Riri's new hair line.

Rihanna is known for her luscious locks.
Rihanna is known for her luscious locks. Picture: Getty

Rihanna announces Fenty Hair

When does Rihanna's haircare line Fenty Hair come out?

As announced on her Instagram post to start the campaign, Fenty Hair arrives on the 13th June.

She also provided a sign up link to allow devoted fans have early access to the range.

The line says it is 'clinically tested to repair, strengthen, hydrate, smooth + protect​'.

Rihanna is currently a honey-blonde hair colour.
Rihanna is currently a honey-blonde hair colour. Picture: Getty

What products are in Rihanna's Fenty Hair line?

RIhanna has yet to reveal what type of products she will be launching with Fenty Hair just yet.

However she promises there will be a “flexible line of products” that are “designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair,” though she did not specify what products would be offered.

Rihanna has been teasing Fenty Hair for years.
Rihanna has been teasing Fenty Hair for years. Picture: Alamy

Where can you buy Rihanna's Fenty Hair line in the UK?

So far, it appears the only place you can buy Rihanna's Fenty Hair range is the official website, Fenty Beauty.

However, like other products in the Fenty empire, it is likely that Fenty Hair will be stocked in-stores at some point.

In the UK, Fenty Beauty is stocked in most department and beauty stores including Harvey Nichols, Sephora and Boots.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Love Island's Latest Bombshell Uma Jammeh: Age, Instagram & More Revealed

Love Island's Latest Bombshell Uma Jammeh: Age, Instagram & More Revealed

Joey Essex Net Worth 2024: How much he's being paid for Love Island & inside his fortune

Joey Essex Net Worth 2024: How much he's being paid for Love Island & inside his fortune

Ice Spice 'Y2K' album: Release date, tracklist, features & more

Ice Spice 'Y2K' album: Release date, tracklist, features & more

Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Trending

Love Island couples: Which contestants are currently together?

Love Island couples: Which contestants are currently together?

Who is Central Cee? Height, Age, Birthday, Girlfriend, Heritage & More Revealed

Who is Central Cee? Ethnicity, Religion, Real Name & More Revealed

Inside Rihanna’s hair transformation over the years: From blonde and red to her natural colour

Inside Rihanna’s hair transformation over the years: From blonde and red to her natural colour
Maya Jama’s Love Island series 11 outfits: where all her dresses are from

Maya Jama’s Love Island series 11 outfits: where all her dresses are from

Drake 'Wah Gwan Delilah' lyrics meaning & sample of 'Hey There Delilah' explained

Drake 'Wah Gwan Delilah' lyrics meaning & sample of 'Hey There Delilah' explained

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working