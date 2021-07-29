Rihanna ‘Fenty Perfume’: Launch date, where to buy, scents & more
29 July 2021, 17:32
Fans are excited as Rihanna has announced 'Fenty Parfum'.
Here's everything we know about the upcoming release.
When will 'Fenty Parfum' launch?
Fenty Beauty's first every fragrance will launch on August 10th, 2021.
The star first teased the new product with a video on the 'Fenty Beauty' Instagram page.
The post was captioned captioned: "Something sensual, confident yet sexxy. coming your way very soon..."
The beauty mogul then proceeded to post a selfie on her own Instagram as well as the Fenty Beauty page - captioned: "#FENTYPARFUM COMING SOON"
Where can you buy 'Fenty Parfum'?
Rihanna is yet to announce where Fenty fragrance will be available to purchase, however it is expected to be seen online on the Fenty Beauty website.
Fenty Beauty products are also stocked in Boots and Harvey Nichols in the UK.
What scents will be available from 'Fenty Parfum'?
Fenty Beauty is yet to confirm the scents.
This page will be updated as more information becomes available.