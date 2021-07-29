Rihanna ‘Fenty Perfume’: Launch date, where to buy, scents & more

When will 'Fenty Parfum' launch?

Fenty Beauty's first every fragrance will launch on August 10th, 2021.

The star first teased the new product with a video on the 'Fenty Beauty' Instagram page.

The post was captioned captioned: "Something sensual, confident yet sexxy. coming your way very soon..."

The beauty mogul then proceeded to post a selfie on her own Instagram as well as the Fenty Beauty page - captioned: "#FENTYPARFUM COMING SOON"