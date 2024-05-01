Inside Rihanna’s hair transformation over the years: From blonde and red to her natural colour
Rihanna has had almost every hair colour under the sun, and here's a look at some of her most iconic hair transformations.
Rihanna is known for her landmark influence on music, fashion and beauty culture, and is also known for sporting many different hair looks throughout the years.
Since rising to fame in the early 2000s, Rihanna, 37, has rocked her natural hair, a shaved hairstyle, blonde, red, black, brown and more styles and colours.
So, take a trip down memory lane as we have a look at some of RiRi's most iconic hair looks.
Rihanna's most recent blonde hair
In 2024, Rihanna stepped out with a beautiful honey blonde hair colour as she popped up to advertise her Fenty Puma collection.
Her long tresses complimented her bright red lipstick as her hair was styled with a choppy fringe for maximum drama.
When did Rihanna have red hair?
One of Rihanna's most iconic hairstyles has to be her red hair era - this was all the range back in her 'Loud' album rollout!
Rihanna had long red hair, a pixie red hair cut, as well as a shaved side in the early 2010's which suited the era of 'Love The Way You Lie' and 'We Found Love' perfectly.
What is Rihanna's natural hair?
Rihanna's natural hair texture is curly, and frequently wears wigs to protect her natural curls.
Personal hairstylist Yusef Williams revealed to Refinery29 that "[Rihanna] touches up her own hair and makeup because she doesn't like a lot of people when she's changing fast. She doesn't want me with a paddle brush in her way.
She does it and it's pretty therapeutic for her to take care of those things on her own. We watch her from the audience, and if I see a little hair out of place, I'll run back there and yell, 'Comb the left side!'
Has Rihanna got short hair at the moment?
Rihanna has had short hair many times in her career with all colours and styles under the sun.
From multiple bobs, pixie cuts and mullet-like styles, Rihanna has done it all with her hair.
In March 2024, RiRi stepped out with a blonde mullet in pictures obtained by TMZ. The short hair is miles away from the long hair she is rocking in recent appearances not long after.