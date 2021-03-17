Rihanna ‘Fenty Hair’: Release date, products, where to buy & more

Here’s everything we know about Rihanna’s ‘Fenty Hair’ venture, including how to buy it, what products it’ll offer and more.

Rihanna is rumoured to be launching a hair care product line after her company, Roraj Trade, LLC, recently filed legal documents to trademark ‘Fenty Hair’.

Following up from the worldwide success of ‘Fenty Beauty’ and ‘Fenty Skin’, it’s safe to say Riri’s next business venture is also set to take the beauty world by storm.

Popcaan 'Naked': song lyrics from Rihanna's lingerie Instagram post explained

After it was recently revealed that her lingerie line Savage X Fenty is now worth $1 billion, as of 2021, we can see why her long-anticipated upcoming album is taking so long to release as she is keeping herself super busy with her other business ventures.

But when is ‘Fenty Hair’ set to launch and what products will it offer?

Here’s everything we know…

Fans are anticipating Rihanna's new 'Fenty Hair' line. Picture: Instagram

When is ‘Fenty Hair’ being released?

As the ‘Work’ songstress is yet to publicly confirm the upcoming venture, there’s been no word of an official release date just yet.

However, we could be waiting a while as the brand name has only just been trademarked.

Rihanna's existing businesses have earned her a fortune. Picture: PA

What products will ‘Fenty Hair’ sell?

It’s been widely reported that the haircare line will offer products for hair preparation, hair colouring, straightening tools, waving stylers, shampoo, hair relaxing products and even hair glitter.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line is now worth a staggering $1 billion. Picture: PA

Where can I buy ‘Fenty Hair’ products?

Again, since the trademark is still in its early stages of processing, it’s very much still early days and we won’t know where Riri plans on selling her products until much closer to the time.

However, if her previous ventures are anything to go by, we could expect them in Boots stores or Harvey Nichols in the UK, where she currently sells her ‘Fenty Beauty’ and ‘Fenty Skin’ products.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Rihanna News!