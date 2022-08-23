Rihanna's new Fenty Beauty line contains actual ketchup & fans are confused

Despite feeling like an April Fool's day prank, Rihanna has actually released a lipgloss inspired by the condiment.

Rihanna's makeup brand Fenty Beauty has left fans stumped after collaborating with art collective MSCHF on a ketchup-inspired line.

Fenty Beauty announced on their Instagram that a set titled 'Ketchup or Makeup' will be available to purchase for $25.

The set consists of six individual sachets that either contain Fenty lipgloss or - you guessed it - ketchup.

Fans were of course left divided over the announcement of the condiment lucky dip release, and shared their thoughts in the comments section of the posts.

One wrote: "That's a joke isn't it?".

Another questioned the price and said "I’m sorry but who wants to spend $25 to end up getting ketchup packets?".

A packet either contains an exclusive shade of lipgloss, or ketchup. Picture: TikTok @anahitaxo

The bizarre collaboration has left fans confused, and one asked "Is Rihanna still on maternity leave… who signed off?".

The collection is only available at a New York hotdog stand pop-up or online at KetchupOrMakeup.com.

Rihanna has been focusing on other projects like Fenty Beauty after the drop of her album ANTI in 2016.

Earlier this year, the songstress gave birth to her first child, a son, with rapper ASAP Rocky.