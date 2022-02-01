What will Rihanna & A$AP Rocky name their baby? Fan predictions revealed

Fans are speculating what the couple's first child's name might be. Here are some interesting fan predictions...

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together – and we're all here for it! The couple's pregnancy was revealed after they were pictured in New York City.

On Friday (Jan 18) Rihanna, 33 and Rocky, 33, were spotted out walking in the snow. Despite the freezing temperatures, RiRi proudly flaunted her baby bump in new photos obtained by MailOnline.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted leaving Pastis Restaurant in New York City on Friday (Jan 28) – the same day Rihanna revealed her baby bump. Picture: Getty

The 'Work' singer's skin was bare underneath her bright pink coat, which she had unbuttoned to show of her several-months pregnant belly.

In the series of photos, which instantly went viral on social media, A$AP Rocky embraced his pregnant girlfriend by putting his arm around her, and kissing her on the forehead.

Fans suspected Rihanna was pregnant before it was officially revealed, as the star was pictured in baggy clothing to "hide her baby bump". Picture: Getty

The Savage X Fenty Founder was photographed with her baby bump out, with her body dressed with an outerwear coat, pearls and jewels.

Rihanna posed with her long coat pink coat unbuttoned and completed the outfit with light-wash blue jeans.

Fans and celebrities friends of the couple took to social media to congratulate Rihanna and Rocky on the news.

However, the pair have still stayed silent on the pregnancy on their social media channels.

Rumours of Rihanna's pregnancy spread after photos from the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony were shared online (Nov 30, 2021). Picture: Getty

Nevertheless, it hasn't stopped media outlets from sharing the news and fans speculating about the gender of the baby and when it is due.

Fans have even started guessing baby names, even though the gender of the baby has not yet been revealed.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky baby names predictions Harlem One Twitter user wrote: "Baby name for Rihanna I guess: Harlem. (Either gender) Middle name Steven or Yams." The name is a good guess considering A$AP Rocky was born in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan. The name is also fit for a baby boy or girl. The fan also suggests Steven or Yams could potentially be a middle name for the little one, in tribute to A$AP Yams. Steven Rodriguez, professionally known as A$AP Yams, formed the collective A$AP MOB. He passed away in 2015 from a drug overdose. Baby name for Rihanna I guess: Harlem. (Either gender)

Middle name Steven or Yams. — Rose McAleese (@rose_ettastone) February 1, 2022 A$AP Junior or Lil Rocky Given that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may have a baby boy, a Twitter user suggested nicknames for the little one. One fan wrote: "If it's a boy should Rihanna and Asap Rocky's baby be called Asap Junior or Lil Rocky". 'A$AP junior' would be an extension of A$AP's collective, continuing his legendary history with the brand collective. 'Junior' would be added as he would be a junior. 'Lil Rocky' would still have apart of A$AP Rocky's name in it too, but the child would be the little version – which is why the name suggested is 'Lil' Rocky. If it's a boy should Rihanna and Asap Rocky's baby be called Asap Junior or Lil Rocky pic.twitter.com/mN095HsCNP — Mzwe2 (@real_Mzwethu) January 31, 2022 Wave Fenty Myers Capital XTRA's very own presenter Manny Norté put forward another name suggestion. He wrote: "I’d like to throw my name in the hat! I think @rihanna & @asvpxrocky should call their baby Wave Fenty Myers!! It’s a unisex name and cool as hell!!" on Twitter. it would make sense since their child will be 'wavey' - which is an adjective or noun that is used to describe a person when they are full of vibrations and cool. We have no doubts that RiRi and Rocky's baby will be more than wavey. 🙋🏾I’d like to throw my name in the hat! I think @rihanna & @asvpxrocky should call their baby Wave Fenty Myers!! It’s a unisex name and cool as hell!! 👶🏽💖 — MannyNorte (@MannyNorte) February 1, 2022 ALBUM Fans have a running joke on social media that Rihanna should name her baby with Rocky, 'Album'. One fan wrote: "Rihanna should name the baby 'ALBUM' so that when she gives birth, she can say "I dropped an Album". Another fan added: "I know Rihanna, she will name the baby R9 and she will have a good laugh". A third Twitter user wrote: "Rihanna is going to name her baby Album. So she can finally say she released a new album." Maybe Rihanna will name her baby “Album”. So when she gives birth, she technically would have dropped an Album — #Whem (@RejiYates) January 31, 2022

While fans are guessing the names of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky'd child, others are hoping that the name will be an ordinary name.

Celebrities are notorious for giving their children creative and unique names. Let us know what you think Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will name their child @CapitalXTRA.