Is Rihanna having a boy or a girl? Fans spark theories over baby's gender

What will Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby's gender be? Here are some convincing fan theories...

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sent shockwaves on social media as it was revealed that the couple are expecting their first child together.

Fellow celebrities, family and friends of the iconic couple wished them congratulations and publication tributes flooded social media timelines.

In May 2021, A$AP Rocky A$AP Rocky announced that he is in a relationship with Rihanna and described her as "the love of my life". Picture: Getty

Rihanna, 33 and Rocky, 33, were pictured in New York City on Friday (Jan 28) as they walked in the snow.

Despite the cold temperatures, the 'Work' singer debuted her baby bump for the first time, wearing an unbuttoned bright pink coat with no shirt underneath it.

In a series of photos, A$AP Rocky embraced and had his arm around Rihanna, as she posed showing her several-months pregnant belly.

Fans have speculated that Rihanna may know the baby's gender already as she looks more than 14 weeks pregnant.

However, fans think they might’ve spotted some hidden clues about the babies gender. Here's some fan theories about the couple's first child's sex.

Fans speculated that Rihanna was pregnant as fans noticed she was "wearing baggy clothes to hide her baby bump". Picture: Getty

What is Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's baby's gender? Baby Girl Theories In new photos, RiRi and Rocky braved the freezing New York weather snow to show off their growing baby bump. Despite the coldness, Rihanna posed topless and worked a huge bright pink coat with her buttons undone, showing off her baby bump. The star was also dressed in a string of pearls and a long, jeweled cross necklace, as well as a pair of light ripped blue jeans. Fans suspected that Rihanna was hinting at her baby's gender from what she wore in the photos. Rumours of Rihanna being pregnant were sparked after mages from the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony went viral (Nov 30, 2021). Picture: Getty Twitter users are speculating that the 33-year-old is expecting a baby girl. One fan wrote: “I’m assuming Rihanna having a girl. That’s why the coat pink!” while another added: "you know what i just thought of ? what if this was Rihanna and Asap Rocky way of telling us the gender of the baby ?? i mean she does have on a PINK coat". A third Twitter user wrote: "Rihanna has that big a** pink coat on too. I wonder if that’s a subliminal message that they’re having a girl!”. A fourth user wrote: “If Rihanna's public astro chart is correct; from my experience when I used to do pregnancy reads Rihanna's baby is a girl,” one convinced fan wrote." See other fan theories about Rihanna potentially having a girl below. I am a professional baby gender forecaster. I am usually ALWAYS right. Rihanna is having a girl 😩 — J≡☈☈on Coutu☈≡™ (@JerronCOUTURE) January 31, 2022 I think Rihanna’s baby is a girl ☺️😍❤️ — Yo! vee🧚🏽‍♀️🦋 (@vandaline_) January 31, 2022 @rihanna Please invite me to the Baby Shower, I could skip the Gender reveal I already know Issa Girl 😭❤️ — - Ebb$ 🦋 (@servingmelanin) January 31, 2022 Fans suspected Rihanna was pregnant after spotting her in a baggy coat (Jan 26, 2022). Picture: Getty Baby Boy Theories While the majority of fans on social media think Rihanna is having a baby girl, others believed the star is having a baby boy. One fan wrote: "i think Rihanna is having a boy just based off astrology, and the baby might have some fixed placements like leo , Taurus , Aquarius , Scorpio in the birth chart" Another fan pointed out that the star is wearing blue jeans, as a hint for her having a boy. See other fan theories below. Rihanna having a baby boy 💙anybody that knows me imma state that gender just by the shape of the belly or sonogram don’t have to have feet and legs and I’ll tell you — 💧Milagrosss🇩🇴 (@milagrosss___) January 31, 2022 Rihanna’s having a baby boy — We love Leigh Anne (@yungtitosnow) January 31, 2022 Rihanna's baby will be a boy — manny ☈ (@neverfenty) January 31, 2022

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA