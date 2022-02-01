Is Rihanna having a boy or a girl? Fans spark theories over baby's gender

1 February 2022, 11:55

What will Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby's gender be? Here are some convincing fan theories...

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sent shockwaves on social media as it was revealed that the couple are expecting their first child together.

Rihanna confirms first pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Fellow celebrities, family and friends of the iconic couple wished them congratulations and publication tributes flooded social media timelines.

In May 2021, A$AP Rocky A$AP Rocky announced that he is in a relationship with Rihanna and described her as "the love of my life".
In May 2021, A$AP Rocky A$AP Rocky announced that he is in a relationship with Rihanna and described her as "the love of my life". Picture: Getty

Rihanna, 33 and Rocky, 33, were pictured in New York City on Friday (Jan 28) as they walked in the snow.

Despite the cold temperatures, the 'Work' singer debuted her baby bump for the first time, wearing an unbuttoned bright pink coat with no shirt underneath it.

In a series of photos, A$AP Rocky embraced and had his arm around Rihanna, as she posed showing her several-months pregnant belly.

Fans have speculated that Rihanna may know the baby's gender already as she looks more than 14 weeks pregnant.

However, fans think they might’ve spotted some hidden clues about the babies gender. Here's some fan theories about the couple's first child's sex.

Fans speculated that Rihanna was pregnant as fans noticed she was "wearing baggy clothes to hide her baby bump".
Fans speculated that Rihanna was pregnant as fans noticed she was "wearing baggy clothes to hide her baby bump". Picture: Getty

  1. What is Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's baby's gender?

    Baby Girl Theories

    In new photos, RiRi and Rocky braved the freezing New York weather snow to show off their growing baby bump.

    Despite the coldness, Rihanna posed topless and worked a huge bright pink coat with her buttons undone, showing off her baby bump.

    The star was also dressed in a string of pearls and a long, jeweled cross necklace, as well as a pair of light ripped blue jeans.

    Fans suspected that Rihanna was hinting at her baby's gender from what she wore in the photos.

    Rumours of Rihanna being pregnant were sparked after mages from the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony went viral (Nov 30, 2021).
    Rumours of Rihanna being pregnant were sparked after mages from the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony went viral (Nov 30, 2021). Picture: Getty

    Twitter users are speculating that the 33-year-old is expecting a baby girl.

    One fan wrote: “I’m assuming Rihanna having a girl. That’s why the coat pink!” while another added: "you know what i just thought of ? what if this was Rihanna and Asap Rocky way of telling us the gender of the baby ?? i mean she does have on a PINK coat".

    A third Twitter user wrote: "Rihanna has that big a** pink coat on too. I wonder if that’s a subliminal message that they’re having a girl!”.

    A fourth user wrote: “If Rihanna's public astro chart is correct; from my experience when I used to do pregnancy reads Rihanna's baby is a girl,” one convinced fan wrote."

    See other fan theories about Rihanna potentially having a girl below.

    Fans suspected Rihanna was pregnant after spotting her in a baggy coat (Jan 26, 2022)
    Fans suspected Rihanna was pregnant after spotting her in a baggy coat (Jan 26, 2022). Picture: Getty

    Baby Boy Theories

    While the majority of fans on social media think Rihanna is having a baby girl, others believed the star is having a baby boy.

    One fan wrote: "i think Rihanna is having a boy just based off astrology, and the baby might have some fixed placements like leo , Taurus , Aquarius , Scorpio in the birth chart"

    Another fan pointed out that the star is wearing blue jeans, as a hint for her having a boy.

    See other fan theories below.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Rihanna News

Drake roasted by fans after Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's pregnancy announcement

Drake roasted amid Rihanna & A$AP Rocky pregnancy reveal

Drake

What will Rihanna & A$AP Rocky name their baby? Fan predictions revealed

What will Rihanna & A$AP Rocky name their baby? Fan predictions revealed
When is Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's baby due?

When is Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's baby due?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's full dating timeline

Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s complete relationship timeline
Rihanna confirms first pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna confirms first pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

More News

Nick Cannon has seven children

Who are Nick Cannon's children? Names, ages, mothers and more
Julia Fox and Pete Davidson's bizarre joint photoshoot unearthed

Julia Fox and Pete Davidson's bizarre joint photoshoot unearthed
Janet Jackson asks fans not to troll Justin Timberlake in new documentary

Janet Jackson asks fans not to troll Justin Timberlake in new documentary
A$AP Rocky dating history: from Kendall Jenner to Rihanna

A$AP Rocky dating history: from Kendall Jenner to Rihanna

Rihanna dating history: From Drake to A$AP Rocky

Rihanna dating history: from Drake to A$AP Rocky