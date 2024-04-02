Cardi B details ‘embarrassing’ encounter after meeting Rihanna at recent dinner

Cardi B reveals she's split from Offset

By Anna Suffolk

Cardi B has shared an unfiltered encounter after meeting fellow musician Rihanna at a dinner.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rapper Cardi B has shared an awkward encounter with fellow musician Rihanna after meeting her at a dinner last week.

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper is known for her unfiltered social media remarks, especially her Instagram lives.

During this dinner, which was a fundraising event hosted by Jason Lee and attended by other celebs including Paris Hilton, Cardi B revealed the 'embarrassing' moment with Rihanna which caused her to cringe.

Cardi B detailed the story of her meeting Rihanna at a dinner. Picture: Getty

Cardi's 'embarrassing' mishap with Rihanna happened when she was speaking to her and Paris Hilton, noting that she was "smiling because when I get nervous to smile."

During her Instagram live, she said "I'm all up in Paris Hilton’s face because we sitting right next to each other," but didn't notice a piece of food stuck in her teeth.

When she was home and after the encounter with Rihanna, it was only then that Cardi noticed she "had something black in my f*cking teeth the whole time! Oh my gosh!"

Rihanna was at the dinner with Cardi. . Picture: Getty

"When I got home and I noticed that, I just literally buried myself in my fucking bed ’cause that shit is so f*cking embarrassing," recounted Cardi B.

Despite the rapper's embarrassment, dinner organiser Jason Lee shared a different view on the event, saying "Cardi loves @badgalriri just as much as I do. But she’s a damn Libra, an introvert, and shy as hell."

"It’s so cute and humbling to see the biggest rap artist in the world be so shy around her," Lee captioned, showing a picture of Cardi and Riri together.