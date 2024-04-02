Cardi B details ‘embarrassing’ encounter after meeting Rihanna at recent dinner
2 April 2024, 16:51
Cardi B has shared an unfiltered encounter after meeting fellow musician Rihanna at a dinner.
Rapper Cardi B has shared an awkward encounter with fellow musician Rihanna after meeting her at a dinner last week.
The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper is known for her unfiltered social media remarks, especially her Instagram lives.
During this dinner, which was a fundraising event hosted by Jason Lee and attended by other celebs including Paris Hilton, Cardi B revealed the 'embarrassing' moment with Rihanna which caused her to cringe.
Cardi's 'embarrassing' mishap with Rihanna happened when she was speaking to her and Paris Hilton, noting that she was "smiling because when I get nervous to smile."
During her Instagram live, she said "I'm all up in Paris Hilton’s face because we sitting right next to each other," but didn't notice a piece of food stuck in her teeth.
When she was home and after the encounter with Rihanna, it was only then that Cardi noticed she "had something black in my f*cking teeth the whole time! Oh my gosh!"
"When I got home and I noticed that, I just literally buried myself in my fucking bed ’cause that shit is so f*cking embarrassing," recounted Cardi B.
Despite the rapper's embarrassment, dinner organiser Jason Lee shared a different view on the event, saying "Cardi loves @badgalriri just as much as I do. But she’s a damn Libra, an introvert, and shy as hell."
"It’s so cute and humbling to see the biggest rap artist in the world be so shy around her," Lee captioned, showing a picture of Cardi and Riri together.